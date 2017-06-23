Andrew Seliskar MIA From World Championship Trials Psych Sheet

2017 U.S. NATIONALS/WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS TRIALS

Cal All-American Andrew Seliskar is absent from the entries for the upcoming 2017 U.S. Nationals, which serve as the World Championships Trials. Psych sheets dropped on Friday morning, but there’s no sign of Seliskar in any event. Notably, Seliskar hasn’t competed since 2017 NCAAs.

Seliskar was a contender for a top 8 spot in a handful of events thanks to his versatility. He would’ve likely made the National Team roster in one of his events. Since starting with the Cal Bears during the 2015-16 season, his focus had mostly been on the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 fly, but he’s also been a key player in the 200 free as a part of Cal’s 800 free relay.

During the 2016-17 NCAA season, Seliskar had a great showing in the IMs at the 2017 NCAA Championships. He earned All-American status in both events, as well as the 200 fly. His highest finish came in the 400 IM, wehre he swam the 2nd fastest time in school history and placed 2nd behind American Record holder Chase Kalisz. Seliskar was a 3-time individual champion at the 2017 Pac-12 Championships as a sophomore.