Katie Ledecky Entered in 100-1500 Frees for Worlds Trials, No 400 IM

2017 U.S. NATIONALS & WORLD TRIALS

June 27 – July 1, 2017

Indianapolis, IN

IU Natatorium (on IUPUI campus)

LCM

World Championship Selection Criteria

2017 U.S. Nationals Psych Sheet

The psych sheet for next week’s 2017 U.S. National Championships and World Championship Trials just dropped this morning, and Katie Ledecky is set to swim the 100, 200, 400, 800, and 1500 freestyles.

Despite speculation that she may choose to swim the 400 IM (she held the SCY American record for a month this winter), Ledecky’s schedule sticks to her assertion that that the 400 IM is an event that she swims “mostly for training purposes.”

Ledecky has the 400, 800, and 1500 wins all-but-locked-down. Meanwhile, she is the swimmer to beat in the 200 free, coming off an incredible tie for first with Mallory Comerford at NCAAs this spring. She will fight for a relay spot against a packed field in the 100 free, including Stanford all-star teammates Simone Manuel and Lia Neal, sprint Olympians Abbey Weitzeil and Amanda Weir, and world-class up-and-comer Comerford.

Below, you can see Ledecky’s schedule and seed times for the upcoming week:

Day 1 – Tuesday, June 27

100 Freestyle – 6th seed, 53.99

800 Freestyle- 1st seed, 8:04.79 (WR)

Day 2 – Wednesday, June 28

200 Freestyle – 1st seed, 1:53.73

Day 3 – Thursday, June 29

No events.

Day 4- Friday, June 30

400 Freestyle – 1st, 3:56.46 (WR)

Day 5 – Saturday, July 1

Women’s 1500 Freestyle – 15:35.65 (seeds are scrambled here; some swimmers are entered with their 800 times)