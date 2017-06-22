2017 U.S. Trials Preview: Ledecky Spearheads Formidable 200 Free Field

Find links to all of our event-by-event previews here.

2017 U.S. NATIONALS & WORLD TRIALS

June 27 – July 1, 2017

Indianapolis, IN

IU Natatorium (on IUPUI campus)

LCM

World Championship Selection Criteria

Meet Info

After breaking through for 800 Olympic gold in 2012, it didn’t take long for Katie Ledecky to become the world’s dominant force in all freestyle distances 200m and up.

Ledecky upset 2013 world champ Missy Franklin for gold at the 2014 Pan Pacs in the 200, and followed it up by staring down Federica Pellegrini and Sarah Sjostrom at the 2015 Worlds and 2016 Olympics and emerging victorious.

With Sjostrom sitting out of the event at the World Championships this summer Ledecky is the clear favorite, and the race at U.S. Trials is really for 2nd place. She leads the world rankings this year with a time of 1:55.34, faster than anyone else in the field has ever been by more than a second. Like Omaha, Ledecky likely won’t have much rest prior to the meet simply because she doesn’t need it. Look for a similar performance from last year’s Trials, somewhere in the 1:54 mid to high range.

The U.S. may appear to have weakened in this event behind Ledecky, with their other Olympic representative Franklin, and two members of the gold medal winning relay (Allison Schmitt and Maya Dirado) out of competition this year. Despite the losses, they are strong as ever, and have a very good chance to be faster in the relay in Budapest than they were in Rio.

Leah Smith joined Ledecky, Schmitt and Dirado on the relay last year, and is the third fastest American so far this year at 1:57.72. Smith was less than two tenths faster at Trials last year than she was in-season, and with the 800 just the day before the 200, she’s far from a sure thing for the second spot.

Melanie Margalis is the 2nd fastest American this year with her 1:57.69, but like Smith, she can’t be counted on for a big drop at Trials either. Last year her fastest swim came in-season, but a pair of 1:57 highs in Atlanta at the beginning of May suggest a 1:56 is in the cards.

While Smith and Margalis can be counted on to be somewhere in the 1:56-1:57 range, two who could explode and grab that second spot behind Ledecky are Simone Manuel and Mallory Comerford.

Manuel gave this event a go in Omaha, sitting in a tie for 2nd through three laps in the final, only to fall off and just miss a relay spot in 7th. She’s already come within five one-hundredths of her best time from Omaha this year at the Atlanta Pro Swim in 1:57.87, including a much improved final 50. Look for the 100 free Olympic gold medalist to be a real contender for an individual spot in this event.

Comerford sent shockwaves through the swim community when she closed on Ledecky in the 200 final at NCAAs to tie her for the title. Though there weren’t any expectations for her at the Olympic Trials, she was still a bit disappointed to miss the final, though she went a best time in 1:59.24. She lowered that down to 1:58.54 at the beginning of June, and is setting up to potentially unleash a big swim in Indianapolis.

200 fly specialists Katie McLaughlin and Hali Flickinger are two others who will likely be in the final and in the mix for a spot on the relay. McLaughlin split 1:56.9 on the relay at the 2015 World Championships, and has looked strong this year with a season best of 1:59.11, not far off her Olympic Trials showing where she made the final. Flickinger has been just a tick slower than McLaughlin this season at 1:59.20, half a second faster than she was heading into last year’s Trials where she wasn’t far from making the final.

Cierra Runge qualified for the relay last year, but her focus may have shifted more so back to the distance events. She’s already been faster this year in the 800 free than she was at Trials, and may hope to challenge Smith for the second Worlds spot in that event. Nonetheless she’ll be in the mix for a relay spot, though it’s worth noting she was almost two seconds faster heading into Trials last year than she’s been this year.

Stanford’s Katie Drabot is another who will be in the mix for a relay spot. Coming off her freshman year with Stanford she performed well at the Santa Clara Pro Swim, including a PB in the 400 and the 6th fastest 200 in the country this season at 1:58.85. She’s looking good to lower her best of 1:58.5 and get in the final.

Three other Americans have been under 2:00 this season: Gabby DeLoof, Isabel Ivey and Abby Jagdfeld. Ivey missed the semis at Trials last year by just half a second, and followed up with a PB of 1:58.9 to win bronze at the Junior Pan Pacs. Both DeLoof and Jagdfeld’s 1:59s were lifetime bests, and after finishing 40th and 42nd at Trials last year, are right on the cusp of a berth in the A-final.

Darkhorse: 2015 World Junior bronze medalist Hannah Cox is coming off a solid freshman year in Arizona, and a return to her 1:59-low form could put in her the A-final.