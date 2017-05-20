Comerford Works Her Meters Gear: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

Mallory Comerford captured the world’s attention at 2017 NCAA Championships, running down Olympic superstar Katie Ledecky in the final of the 200 yard free. They, of course, tied in a 1:40.3. At the Atlanta Pro Swim, Mallory’s 200 meter free wasn’t so sharp. She got 6th in 2:00.4, and she acknowledged she needs to find her meters gear.

According to her coach, Mallory was disappointed she did not make the 200m free final at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials, but she did make the semis, a big step forward in her career. That type of mind-set surely fueled her 2017 NCAA Championship performance. What does Mallory need to drop in the 200m free this summer to take another step forward in her career? Her confidence is high coming off of NCAAs. How does she translate that into an international career?

