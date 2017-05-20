Yoga for Swimmers (Video) – A Sequence to Improve Your Butterfly

This yoga for swimmers video takes you through a short practice that will help improve your butterfly.

Many swimmers have difficulty mastering the butterfly because they do not have the mobility and strength needed to swim the stroke efficiently.

This yoga for swimmers practice develops mobility in the spine, shoulders and hips. It will also increase your core strength and shoulder stability.

Excel with Grace Sport-Specific Yoga

This Yoga for Swimmers video was created by Jeff Grace the owner and operator of Excel with Grace Sport-Specific Yoga.

Sign up for the Excel with Grace Sport-Specific Yoga newsletter to stay up to date with our newest services and receive quality content on how yoga can improve your swimming performance.