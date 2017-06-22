WSCA Head John Leonard Reaching Out To Pro Athletes Re: Union

On the heels of Katinka Hosszu‘s call for professional swimmers to unionize, World Swimming Coaches Association (WSCA) executive director John Leonard is asking interested athletes to contact him and the WSCA.

Leonard has been one of the most outspoken critics of FINA, going as far as to form the WSCA, which would serve as a rival to FINA as the international governing body for swimming. Leonard is also the executive director of the American Swimming Coaches Association.

Hosszu made waves this week with a lengthy open letter calling on fellow swimmers to form a professional swimmers union to promote athletes welfare under FINA. Hosszu’s call is somewhat spurred by FINA’s new rules limiting athlete entries at World Cup events, a rule change that could cost Hosszu and other versatile swimmers significant prize money. You can read her full open letter here.

A few other high-profile swimmers have weighed in on Hosszu’s comments, including world record-holder Adam Peaty yesterday.

Leonard is himself no stranger to open letters. He’s addressed FINA and fellow swim coaches many times over the last few years. You can read a handful of them at the links below:

Today, Leonard released a statement asking professional athletes to contact him for information about forming an athlete-owned association to govern swimming events. Leonard doesn’t give many details in his statement, but says he will provide more to athletes who contact him.

You can read Leonard’s full statement below, without edit:

Interested as an Athlete, Please contact us.

June 22, 2017

As yesterday’s well stated quotes from Katinka Hossu presented, there is a burning need for professional athletes to form their own association and own and host their own events, much as the PGA and Tennis Professionals do.

The World Swimming Association is working TODAY (and for the last year) to build that association and event schedule to be owned by the Professional Athletes.

If you are a Professional Swimmer and interested in this concept, please send me an email

And I will respond with details and much more information. This message is intended only for athletes who are currently professionals or intending to turn professional in the next twelve months.

Ms. Hossu’s comments are quite accurate and well stated. The need is there. If you have the will to be a part, please let me know.

John Leonard

Executive Director, American Swimming Coaches Association and World Swimming Coaches Association.

Email: [email protected]