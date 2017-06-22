4x Michigan HS Record-holder Ileah Doctor Verbally Commits to Indiana

East Grand Rapids, Michigan-native Ileah Doctor has announced her verbal commitment to swim for Indiana University’s class of 2022.

“I’m super excited to announce my commitment to Indiana University! Go Hoosiers!!! 🔴⚪️ #GOIU #IURedRevolution”

A rising senior at East Grand Rapids High School, Doctor is the Michigan Division 3 record-holder in both the 50 free and 100 breast individually, and participated in the EGR 200 free and 200 medley relays that broke the D3 records as well. Doctor opened the 2016 MHSAA Girls’ Division 3 Swim & Dive Championships with a 27.80 breaststroke split on the medley relay, helping the Pioneers take a half-second chunk out of the previous record from 2008. She then lowered the mark in the 50 free, that she had just set in prelims with 22.94, by another .21 in finals. Next she led off the EGR 4×50 free with 23.18, participating in a team effort that took more than 1 second off the previous record, set by East Grand Rapids in 2014. Finally, she erased a D3 record in the 100 breast that had stood since 2008, with her winning 1:02.60.

Doctor spent her first two high school seasons at Jenison High School, where she placed third at States in the 50 free as a freshman, and was runner-up in the 50 and fourth in the 100 free as a sophomore.

Doctor currently swims club with East Grand Rapids Aquatics and recently won state titles in the 50y free and 100y breast.. Previously, as a member of Shoreline Lightning Swim Team, she was the state champion in the LCM 50 free and 100 breast.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 22.73

100 free – 51.01

50 breast – 30.41

100 breast – 1:02.60

Doctor is the third big name to commit to the Hoosiers’ class of 2022; she will be joined by Christin Rockway and Noelle Peplowski. She will have one year of overlap on the Indiana roster with Olympic champion, breaststroker Lilly King.

