TYR Announces Extended Partnership With USA Water Polo

TYR Sport, the leading manufacturer of competitive swim and triathlon gear, is proud to announce its extended partnership with USA Water Polo (USAWP), the National Governing Body for the sport of water polo in the United States.

To date, USA Water Polo has proven itself to be a world-class organization with its most recent record of success including an Olympic gold medal for the women’s national team. Comprised of nearly 45,000 members, USA Water Polo exists as the sanctioning authority for more than 500 member clubs and 400 water polo tournaments throughout the nation each year.

As the official sponsor of competition and training apparel, TYR looks forward to supplying athletes with innovative products and durable fabrications engineered to perform. Through cross-promotion and event participation, TYR is committed to working alongside USAWP to maintain a powerful tradition of achievement and success.

“As a brand we’re dedicated to providing athletes with innovative products that push the limits of performance,” began Chief Executive Officer Matt DiLorenzo. “I am confident our partnership with USAWP will be another great opportunity to energize the aquatic sports community with gear they can believe in.”

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with TYR. They’ve been a pleasure to work with over the last four years and their extended commitment to the sport is a big plus for water polo. TYR is a known commodity in the aquatics world and a brand that our coaches and athletes trust. We look forward to working together on the road to Tokyo and seeing our partnership thrive as water polo continues to grow throughout the United States,” said Marty Samuels, USAWP Chief Operating Officer.

About TYR

Named for TYR, the Norse god of warriors, our company is committed to cultivating a culture of greatness, both in and out of the water. Through vision and American ingenuity, we have become a brand synonymous with the athlete.

From the planning stages to the production floor, everything we do revolves around synthesizing creativity, experience and competition. For us, engineering the most advanced performance products is more than just a goal, it’s a requirement.

About USA Water Polo

USA Water Polo, Inc., is the national governing body for water polo in America, overseeing our United States Olympic program as well as 20 different championship events annually, such as Junior Olympics and Masters National Championships. With more than 45,000 members, USAWP also is the sanctioning authority for more than 500 member clubs and more than 400 tournaments nationwide. USAWP is committed to the development of the sport throughout the U.S., fostering grass-roots expansion of the sport and providing a national system of affiliated clubs, certified coaches, and officials.

Press Release courtesy of TYR Sport, a SwimSwam Partner.