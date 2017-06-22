UVA Receives Verbal from Kentucky HS Record-holder, Sophie Skinner

Sophie Skinner, from Covington , Kentucky, has announced her intention to join the University of Virginia women’s swimming and diving team beginning in the 2018-19 season.

“I am super excited to share my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at the University of Virginia! Looking forward to being wahoo💙 #gohoos”

Skinner is the Kentucky high school state record-holder in the 100 free, an event she has never lost. As a freshman at Notre Dame Academy, Skinner jumped right in and won both the 100 free and 200 free at the 2015 KHSAA state meet, taking down the Kentucky records in both events (with 49.79 and 1:47.61, respectively). The following year she repeated her state title in the 100 free; in the 200 free, she finished second to current state record-holder Brooke Forde. At the 2017 edition, Skinner three-peated in the 100 free, narrowly missing her 2015 state record, and took third in the 200 free.

A USA Swimming All-American, Skinner also swims for Northern KY Clippers. She has a great deal of versatility, able to go from sprint free to the 400 IM with ease. At the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials she competed in the 50 free, 200 free, 200 back, and 200 IM. Her top SCY times are:

200 back – 1:56.59

100 back – 55.44

200 free – 1:47.00

100 free – 49.79

400 IM – 4:14.81

200 IM – 2:00.54

