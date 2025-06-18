A3 Performance Set to Unveil Its Newest Tech Suit, PRANA, July 2025

A3 Performance has always pushed the limits of hydrodynamics – engineering some of the fastest, most advanced racing suits in the world. But speed is more than just science. It’s energy. It’s presence. It’s power from within.

With their latest tech suit, A3 Performance set out to go beyond speed, compression, and fabric innovation. They looked to prana – a Sanskrit word meaning “life force” or “vital energy” – as inspiration. Prana represents the powerful connection between mind and body, and it became the foundation for a suit designed to fuel both physical performance and mental focus.

“We listened closely to what elite swimmers wanted, not just in terms of speed, but how a suit should feel on their bodies and in the water,” said Dan Meinholz, founder of A3 Performance. “We know that the mental side of the game is so much more powerful than what a swimsuit alone can do, so we want to make sure we’re helping athletes get into a headspace where they feel unstoppable and compete at their absolute best. With PRANA, we reimagined how a suit can help an athlete feel, move, and compete at their fullest potential. There’s never been a suit like this, and we’re excited for swimmers to experience the difference.”

The PRANA racing suit is engineered for hydrodynamic dominance and designed to support a swimmer’s mind-body connection – helping them swim not just with strength and speed, but with presence, awareness, and unstoppable inner power.

The suit blends structural compression with complete freedom of movement, encouraging swimmers to intuitively move through the water with maximum efficiency and power.

Innovation Highlights

The First Ever Single-Layer Tech Suit

For decades, racing suits have followed the same formula: an outer fabric with an inner lining. PRANA breaks the mold as the first-ever tech suit designed with a single, ultra-durable layer of fabric that maintains modesty while delivering enhanced compression and breathability.

HydroBond™ Nanoseal Technology

A3’s proprietary, PFC-free DWR coating is the first of its kind ever to be used in competitive swimwear. Unlike traditional tech suits where the coating just sits on the surface, HydroBond™ Nanoseal Technology penetrates every fiber of the suit to repel water, reduce drag, and extend performance across multiple races.

Enhanced Compression Retention

With a dense weave and a compression rating up to 20% higher than traditional suits, PRANA retains its performance edge over time. A3’s next-gen DWR coating slows fiber breakdown for a prolonged lifespan, meaning fewer replacements and more value for swimmers and teams.

Optimized Recovery with BODIMAX Technology

A3’s proprietary BODIMAX Technology helps to stimulate circulation, cellular metabolism and thermoregulation to improve power, endurance, and recovery. PRANA’s single-layer design allows direct contact with the swimmer’s body, amplifying the performance and recovery benefits of BODIMAX like never before.

Athlete-Approved

Before its official release, A3 Performance’s newest tech suit made its debut on deck at the 2025 U.S. National Championships and World Championship Trials, worn by a select group of elite swimmers, including: Katharine Berkoff, AJ Pouch, Beata Nelson, and Maggie Wanezek. These early adopters chose this suit’s cutting-edge design and performance benefits to deliver on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

For more information, check out SwimSwam’s recent podcast with Dan Meinholz discussing all things PRANA. PRANA will be available for purchase July 2025 at a3performance.com.

get race-day-ready and shop PHENOMinal savings on A3's current tech suit, PHENOM!

About A3 Performance:

A3 Performance is a leading provider of high-performance swimwear and training gear, committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the sport. With a focus on excellence, A3 Performance empowers athletes to achieve their highest potential.

