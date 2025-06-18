Breaststroke Specialist Paige Corbin Commits To Missouri State University’s Class of 2029

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Paige Corbin, a graduating senior who has homeschooled in Spring, Texas, has announced her commitment to swim and study at the Missouri State University beginning this fall. She trains year-round with Premier Aquatics Club of Klein.

At the time of her commitment, the future Bear posted the following on social media:

I am extremely honored and excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Missouri State University. I would like to give a huge thank you to my family, friends, and Coach Kyle for their unwavering support throughout my journey. I would also like to give a special thank you to Coach Dave and Coach Chelsea for providing me with this incredible opportunity. Go Bears!

Corbin wrapped up her short course season this past March at the Speedo Sectionals in Justin, Texas. There, her top finishes came in the 200 breast and 200 IM, where she logged a lifetime best of 2:17.43 in the 200 breast and clocked 2:05.79 in the 200 IM. She touched 25th in both events, with the IM just about a second off her best of 2:04.96. In addition to those races, she recorded a time of 1:52.26 in the 200 free to place 33rd and a time of 51.59 in the 100 free for 35th. Both were personal bests, with over a second dropped in the former and a few tenths in the latter.

About a week earlier, at the Gulf 13 & Over Championships, Corbin made a breakthrough in the butterfly events, notching a time of 57.13 in the 100 fly and 2:08.82 in the 200 fly. She ranked 1st out of prelims in both races, as well as in the 100 and 200 back, before scratching all four events in finals. She also posted a time of 59.52 in the 100 back and 2:07.39 in the 200 back, though she has been marginally faster in both, with bests of 59.43 and 2:06.63.

While her specialty is breaststroke and IM, she has a wide-ranging ability across all strokes. This versatility could be a promising sign for big improvements in the 200 and potentially the 400 IM. She owns a best time of 4:31.23 in the 400 IM, but hasn’t placed significant emphasis on that event yet.

Top SCY Times:

100 Freestyle: 51.59

200 Freestyle: 1:52.26

100 Breaststroke: 1:03.81

200 Breaststroke: 2:17.43

100 Butterfly: 57.13

200 Butterfly: 2:08.82

200 IM: 2:04.96

400 IM: 4:31.23

Missouri State is a Division I Mid-Major program competing in the Missouri Valley Conference. The women’s team finished third at the conference championships this past season.

Based on results from the 2025 MVC Championships, Corbin’s top times would have placed her highest in the breaststroke events. She would have been 11th out of prelims in the 100 breast and 12th in the 200 breast, solidly in the middle of the ‘B’ final pack.

Corbin also would have qualified for the ‘B’ final in both IM events, ranking 12th in the 200 IM and 14th in the 400 IM. However, with the 400 IM and 100 breast conflicting and the limitation of swimming only three individual events, it’s likely she will focus on the breaststroke races and the 200 IM.

Looking at the team’s depth chart, Corbin’s career best in the 200 breast would have situated her 2nd last season, behind Cabrini Johnson. Since Johnson, a fifth-year athlete, has graduated, Corbin will enter next season as the team’s fastest swimmer in the event.

In the 100 breast, Corbin’s best time would have placed her 3rd on the depth chart last season, behind Johnson (1:01.05) and junior Lana Janson (1:02.99), and just ahead of freshman Reese Winer (1:03.88).

The breaststroke group is shaping up to be strong in Springfield next year. Incoming freshman Aleca Howard holds lifetime bests of 1:03.86 in the 100 breast and 2:17.44 in the 200 breast—just fractions of a second slower than Corbin.

Joining Corbin and Howard in the pool this fall is Laney Weiland. This smaller recruiting class should create a tight-knit group of strong training partners over the next four years.

