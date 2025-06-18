Futures Finalist Ian Noffsinger Sends Verbal to Old Dominion University for Fall 2025

Futures finalist Ian Noffsinger has announced his verbal commitment to swim for Old Dominion University beginning in the fall of 2025, making him the second generation of his family to become a Monarch.

Noffsinger is following in the footsteps of his mom, Brianna Wolfe Noffsinger, who swam for ODU from 1998 to 2002 while studying finance; she was named MVP for the women’s swimming and diving team in 2002.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to Old Dominion University, my Mom’s Alma Mater! I’d like to thank my family, coaches, teammates and friends for pushing me and helping me achieve this dream. Especially Coach Andy, Scott, Brendan, Jess and Liz. Go Monarchs!”

The Colorado native recently graduated from Smoky Hill High School, where he competed for the varsity swim and dive team all four years. He currently trains year-round with Mission Aurora Colorado Swimming, where he primarily specializes in mid-distance and distance freestyle.

At the 2023 Futures Championship (LCM) in San Antonio, Noffsinger posted lifetime best times in all three of his events and earned a second swim in the 400 free; he placed 20th in 4:10.91. He also finished 13th in the 1500 free (16:32.05) and 21st in the 800 free (8:52.39).

Noffsinger is a six-time Colorado high school state finalist, with some of his top performances coming at the 2025 CHSAA Boys 5A State Championship in May. He finished 10th in the 500 free in 4:46.84 [4:41.84 altitude adjusted] and 11th in the 200 free in a best time of 1:42.40 [1:41.20]. Noffsinger also helped his team to a 12th-place finish in the 400 free relay, leading off in 47.49 [47.69] to register a new lifetime best in the 100 free.

A dominant force in the 500 free, Noffsinger is a three-time Centennial League champion in the and a two-time All-American in the event.

Best Times SCY

100 free – 47.69

200 free – 1:41.20

500 free – 4:30.26

1000 free – 9:29.87

1650 free – 15:53.21

A Division I Mid-Major program, ODU’s men’s team competes in the Atlantic Sun Conference; the Monarchs took 4th overall at the 2025 ASUN Championships back in February. Based on the results from this past season’s competition, Noffsinger would have landed in the ‘A’ final in the 500 free and the ‘B’ final in the 200 free and would have placed 5th in the 1650 free, setting him up to be a key contributor right from the start.

On the team itself, Noffsinger is notably poised to be the fastest competitor in both the 1000 and the 1650 free and the 2nd-fastest in the 500 free next season, although that does not account for the other incoming freshmen.

Currently set to join Noffsinger in Norfolk this fall are Evan Vinarov, Lucas Abd, Nick Chierico and Sean Lingafelt, who should all make for strong training partners over the next four years.