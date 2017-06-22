WATCH: Female Swimmers Model Like Victoria’s Secret Angels

U.S. Olympic swimmers Caroline Burckle and Kim Vandenberg participated in a video with a group of female athletes in which they recreated some of the Victoria’s Secret Angels’ modeling photos. Burckle and Vandenberg teamed up with several elite athletes from multiple sports, including Kelli Hayes (basketball), Jamie Hagiya (crossfit), Lydia Fixel (boxing/wrestling), Erin Jones (softball), Marlene Colin (pole vaulting), and Brittany Combs (basketball).

As a swimmer, Burckle was an SEC champion and NCAA champion for the University of Florida Gators. She was named the NCAA Woman of the Year in 2008. Also in 2008, Burckle qualified to swim on the 800 free relay at the Beijing Olympics, winning bronze with Team USA. Vandenberg also won a bronze as a member of that relay. Individually, Vandenberg’s long list of accomplishments includes a silver medal in the 200 fly from the 2007 World Championships.

Check out the video below to get to know the athletes and watch their photoshoot.