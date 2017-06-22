NBC Sports, USA Swimming Coverage Set For Phillip 66 Nationals

Fans will enjoy wall-to-wall television and digital coverage of next week’s 2017 Phillips 66 National Championships – USA Swimming’s top domestic event of the year – via NBC Sports and USASwimming.org.

On the television side, 2017 Phillips 66 Nationals will feature 12 hours of broadcast coverage from NBC Sports Group, including four hours of nationally televised coverage on NBC on July 1-2. A complete schedule is as follows:

Date Network Time (ET) Live or Delay Webcast*

Tuesday, June 27 NBCSN 7-8 p.m. Same Day Delay USASwimming.org

Wednesday, June 28 NBCSN 7-8 p.m. Same Day Delay USASwimming.org

Thursday, June 29 Universal HD 6-8 p.m. Live NBC Sports App

Friday, June 30 Universal HD 6-8 p.m. Live NBC Sports App

Saturday, July 1 NBC 1-3 p.m. Taped USASwimming.org

Saturday, July 1 Universal HD 6-8 p.m. Live NBC Sports App

Sunday, July 2 NBC 1-3 p.m. Taped USASwimming.org

*All prelim sessions webcast at USASwimming.org

Beginning at 9 a.m. ET, each day’s prelim session will be streamed live in its entirety at USASwimming.org via Playmaker Media, owned by NBC Sports Group and operated by NBC Sports Digital. Live finals webcasts will be available on either USASwimming.org or the NBC Sports app; See the detailed schedule above for complete information.

USA Swimming also will produce DeckPass Live, powered by Xfinity, twice daily from Indianapolis beginning Tuesday, June 27. Streaming live via USASwimming.org at 12:30 p.m. ET daily and after each finals session, DeckPass Live will air poolside from Indianapolis featuring analysis, highlights, features and star guests. Olympian Ariana Kukors and former National Team member Jeff Commings will serve as hosts.

Swimming fans located outside the United States will have access to a pay-per-view webcast of Phillips 66 Nationals on USASwimming.org for $6.99 per day or $24.99 for the full event.

Held at the historic Indiana University Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI, the Phillips 66 National Championships serve as the qualifier for the U.S. team in the pool competition at the 2017 FINA World Championships, which runs from July 23-30 in Budapest, Hungary. The winner of each Olympic event will claim an automatic spot on the roster, and a complete team selection procedure is outlined atusaswimming.org. Outside of the Olympic Games, the FINA World championships are the sport’s largest international competition.

Defending individual event Olympic champions expected to compete include Anthony Ervin (Valencia, Calif./SwimMAC Carolina), Lilly King (Evansville, Ind./Indiana University), Katie Ledecky (Bethesda, Md./Stanford Swimming), Simone Manuel (Sugar Land, Texas/Stanford Swimming) and Ryan Murphy (Jacksonville, Fla./California Aquatics).

The Phillips 66 National Championships are part of the 2017 Team USA Summer Champions Series, presented by Comcast. The Champions Series showcases numerous Olympic sports throughout the season, highlighting the year-round quest of Team USA athletes to compete at the Olympic Games.

