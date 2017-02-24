Katie Ledecky Takes Down American Record with 3:57.6 400 IM

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Katie Ledecky rewrote another chapter of the American Record book on Friday night at the 2017 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. Ledecky, who typically makes headlines in the freestyle events, busted out a new American Record in the 400 IM. Her winning time of 3:57.68 lowered the previous record of 3:57.89 done by Cal’s Caitlin Leverenz, who went on to represent the U.S. in the event at the Olympics, in 2012.

Ledecky’s Splits By 100:

Fly- 55.18

Back- 1:00.33

Breast- 1:09.50

Free- 52.67

Final Time- 3:57.68

In tonight’s final, Ledecky went up against teammate Ella Eastin, who won the 400 IM and set and American Record in the 200 IM at last season’s NCAA Championships. Ledecky’s weakest point of the IM is probably her breaststroke leg, but she didn’t lose much ground in that portion of tonight’s race. Ledecky split a 1:09.50 on that leg, while Eastin split a 1:08.96. At the finish, Eastin wound up with the silver medal with a 4:00.96. The Cardinal swept the podium, as freshman Megan Byrnes took 3rd in 4:02.34.