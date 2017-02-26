Pac 12 Women Team Scoring Breakdown

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25

Federal Way, WA

Live Results

Championship Central

The Pac 12 Women’s Championship was this weekend. With big conference meets of this type it’s difficult to get a big picture view of how the team competition progressed just by scrolling through the results. I compiled a variety of summary stats on team scoring. In a separate post, I’ll do a breakdown of individual scoring.

Notes

-Stanford was never really challenged in this meet. After the first day, Cal was only within 50 points after the 50 free on day 2.

-Stanford dominated the top of the podium with 10 individual event wins. USC and Arizona St each won 2. Cal and UCLA won 1. Stanford led the way with 39 individual finishes in the top 8 follwed by Cal with 28 and USC with 27

-The highest single event score was Stanford with 154 points in the 200 free. Next was Cal in the 50 free with 142, Stanford in the 500 free with 135, and again Stanford in the 400 IM with 112.

-The highest scoring class was the USC freshmen with 426 individual points. They were followed by the Stanford juniors with 397 and the Stanford freshmen with 396.5. By far Stanford’s lowest scoring class was their seniors with 137 individual points. USC was also extremely underclassmen heavy with with 814 of their 988 individual points coming from their freshmen and sophomores.

Final Scores

1. Stanford: 1587.5

2. California: 1392

3. USC: 1250.5

4. Arizona: 1075.5

5. UCLA: 1002

6. Arizona State: 709.5

7. Utah: 484

8. Washington St: 334

9. Oregon St: 227

Score Progression

Stanford California USC Arizona UCLA Arizona St Utah Washington St Oregon St 200 Medley Relay 64 56 54 52 50 48 46 44 40 800 Free Relay 128 112 108 102 102 96 90 90 80 1 mtr Diving 204 152 158 178 170 128 110 90 80 500 Free 339 199 209 222 205 173 115 90 80 200 IM 423 292 261 248 260 203 121 102 84 50 Free 482 434 299 322 286 226 121 102 84 200 Free Relay 546 490 351 376 336 274 165 148 124 400 IM 658 544 382 439 363 312 191 159 124 100 Fly 709 634 457 505 417 312 194 178 128 200 Free 863 713 513 529 430 344 198 178 128 100 Breast 910 760 612 583 457 386 229 187 134 100 Back 1003 855 652 640 504 401 238 191 136 3 mtr Diving 1062 897 708 694 592 439 263 191 136 400 Medley Relay 1126 953 762 744 640 491 309 235 176 1650 Free 1189 982 828 826 697 535 320 245 176 200 Back 1293 1083 857 871 739 549 338 247 183 100 Free 1379.5 1169.5 929.5 910 767 580.5 347 256 183 200 Breast 1420.5 1212.5 1030.5 942 807 628.5 393 263 187 200 Fly 1499.5 1293.5 1115.5 960 861 628.5 411 290 187 Platform Diving 1523.5 1338 1194.5 1025.5 950 661.5 438 290 187 400 Free Relay 1587.5 1392 1250.5 1075.5 1002 709.5 484 334 227

Single Event Scores

What each team scored in each event

Stanford California USC Arizona UCLA Arizona St Utah Washington St Oregon St 200 Medley Relay 64 56 54 52 50 48 46 44 40 800 Free Relay 64 56 54 50 52 48 44 46 40 1 mtr Diving 76 40 50 76 68 32 20 0 0 500 Free 135 47 51 44 35 45 5 0 0 200 IM 84 93 52 26 55 30 6 12 4 50 Free 59 142 38 74 26 23 0 0 0 200 Free Relay 64 56 52 54 50 48 44 46 40 400 IM 112 54 31 63 27 38 26 11 0 100 Fly 51 90 75 66 54 0 3 19 4 200 Free 154 79 56 24 13 32 4 0 0 100 Breast 47 47 99 54 27 42 31 9 6 100 Back 93 95 40 57 47 15 9 4 2 3 mtr Diving 59 42 56 54 88 38 25 0 0 400 Medley Relay 64 56 54 50 48 52 46 44 40 1650 Free 63 29 66 82 57 44 11 10 0 200 Back 104 101 29 45 42 14 18 2 7 100 Free 86.5 86.5 72.5 39 28 31.5 9 9 0 200 Breast 41 43 101 32 40 48 46 7 4 200 Fly 79 81 85 18 54 0 18 27 0 Platform Diving 24 44.5 79 65.5 89 33 27 0 0 400 Free Relay 64 54 56 50 52 48 46 44 40

Number of Times Achieved Each Place (Individual Events)

Stanford California USC Arizona UCLA Arizona St Utah Washington St Oregon St 1 10 1 2 0 1 2 0 0 0 2 7 4 2 1 1 1 0 0 0 3 4 4 5 1 3 0 0 0 0 4 4 6 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 5 6 5 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 6 5 2 3 3 1 1 1 0 0 7 1 2 6 2 4 1 0 0 0 8 2 4 6 2 0 1 1 0 0 9 1 5 5 1 3 0 1 0 0 10 0 4 0 4 4 3 0 1 0 11 4 1 2 4 1 2 2 0 0 12 2 2 3 4 1 4 1 0 0 13 1 3 0 2 7 2 0 0 0 14 1 3 0 6 5 2 0 0 0 15 2 0 3 1 4 2 1 2 0 16 0 3 4 4 1 1 3 0 0 17 2 1 3 3 0 2 4 2 0 18 1 1 1 4 2 2 1 3 1 19 0 2 0 7 2 0 2 2 1 20 0 4 3 3 1 0 4 1 0 21 0 4 0 2 2 2 2 1 3 22 1 1 1 1 6 2 3 1 0 23 4 2 2 1 1 1 2 2 1 24 2 1 1 3 2 1 4 2 0

Individual Points by Class