Pac 12 Women Team Scoring Breakdown

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25
- Federal Way, WA
The Pac 12 Women’s Championship was this weekend. With big conference meets of this type it’s difficult to get a big picture view of how the team competition progressed just by scrolling through the results. I compiled a variety of summary stats on team scoring. In a separate post, I’ll do a breakdown of individual scoring.
Notes
-Stanford was never really challenged in this meet. After the first day, Cal was only within 50 points after the 50 free on day 2.
-Stanford dominated the top of the podium with 10 individual event wins. USC and Arizona St each won 2. Cal and UCLA won 1. Stanford led the way with 39 individual finishes in the top 8 follwed by Cal with 28 and USC with 27
-The highest single event score was Stanford with 154 points in the 200 free. Next was Cal in the 50 free with 142, Stanford in the 500 free with 135, and again Stanford in the 400 IM with 112.
-The highest scoring class was the USC freshmen with 426 individual points. They were followed by the Stanford juniors with 397 and the Stanford freshmen with 396.5. By far Stanford’s lowest scoring class was their seniors with 137 individual points. USC was also extremely underclassmen heavy with with 814 of their 988 individual points coming from their freshmen and sophomores.
Final Scores
1. Stanford: 1587.5
2. California: 1392
3. USC: 1250.5
4. Arizona: 1075.5
5. UCLA: 1002
6. Arizona State: 709.5
7. Utah: 484
8. Washington St: 334
9. Oregon St: 227
Score Progression
|Stanford
|California
|USC
|Arizona
|UCLA
|Arizona St
|Utah
|Washington St
|Oregon St
|200 Medley Relay
|64
|56
|54
|52
|50
|48
|46
|44
|40
|800 Free Relay
|128
|112
|108
|102
|102
|96
|90
|90
|80
|1 mtr Diving
|204
|152
|158
|178
|170
|128
|110
|90
|80
|500 Free
|339
|199
|209
|222
|205
|173
|115
|90
|80
|200 IM
|423
|292
|261
|248
|260
|203
|121
|102
|84
|50 Free
|482
|434
|299
|322
|286
|226
|121
|102
|84
|200 Free Relay
|546
|490
|351
|376
|336
|274
|165
|148
|124
|400 IM
|658
|544
|382
|439
|363
|312
|191
|159
|124
|100 Fly
|709
|634
|457
|505
|417
|312
|194
|178
|128
|200 Free
|863
|713
|513
|529
|430
|344
|198
|178
|128
|100 Breast
|910
|760
|612
|583
|457
|386
|229
|187
|134
|100 Back
|1003
|855
|652
|640
|504
|401
|238
|191
|136
|3 mtr Diving
|1062
|897
|708
|694
|592
|439
|263
|191
|136
|400 Medley Relay
|1126
|953
|762
|744
|640
|491
|309
|235
|176
|1650 Free
|1189
|982
|828
|826
|697
|535
|320
|245
|176
|200 Back
|1293
|1083
|857
|871
|739
|549
|338
|247
|183
|100 Free
|1379.5
|1169.5
|929.5
|910
|767
|580.5
|347
|256
|183
|200 Breast
|1420.5
|1212.5
|1030.5
|942
|807
|628.5
|393
|263
|187
|200 Fly
|1499.5
|1293.5
|1115.5
|960
|861
|628.5
|411
|290
|187
|Platform Diving
|1523.5
|1338
|1194.5
|1025.5
|950
|661.5
|438
|290
|187
|400 Free Relay
|1587.5
|1392
|1250.5
|1075.5
|1002
|709.5
|484
|334
|227
Single Event Scores
What each team scored in each event
|Stanford
|California
|USC
|Arizona
|UCLA
|Arizona St
|Utah
|Washington St
|Oregon St
|200 Medley Relay
|64
|56
|54
|52
|50
|48
|46
|44
|40
|800 Free Relay
|64
|56
|54
|50
|52
|48
|44
|46
|40
|1 mtr Diving
|76
|40
|50
|76
|68
|32
|20
|0
|0
|500 Free
|135
|47
|51
|44
|35
|45
|5
|0
|0
|200 IM
|84
|93
|52
|26
|55
|30
|6
|12
|4
|50 Free
|59
|142
|38
|74
|26
|23
|0
|0
|0
|200 Free Relay
|64
|56
|52
|54
|50
|48
|44
|46
|40
|400 IM
|112
|54
|31
|63
|27
|38
|26
|11
|0
|100 Fly
|51
|90
|75
|66
|54
|0
|3
|19
|4
|200 Free
|154
|79
|56
|24
|13
|32
|4
|0
|0
|100 Breast
|47
|47
|99
|54
|27
|42
|31
|9
|6
|100 Back
|93
|95
|40
|57
|47
|15
|9
|4
|2
|3 mtr Diving
|59
|42
|56
|54
|88
|38
|25
|0
|0
|400 Medley Relay
|64
|56
|54
|50
|48
|52
|46
|44
|40
|1650 Free
|63
|29
|66
|82
|57
|44
|11
|10
|0
|200 Back
|104
|101
|29
|45
|42
|14
|18
|2
|7
|100 Free
|86.5
|86.5
|72.5
|39
|28
|31.5
|9
|9
|0
|200 Breast
|41
|43
|101
|32
|40
|48
|46
|7
|4
|200 Fly
|79
|81
|85
|18
|54
|0
|18
|27
|0
|Platform Diving
|24
|44.5
|79
|65.5
|89
|33
|27
|0
|0
|400 Free Relay
|64
|54
|56
|50
|52
|48
|46
|44
|40
Number of Times Achieved Each Place (Individual Events)
|Stanford
|California
|USC
|Arizona
|UCLA
|Arizona St
|Utah
|Washington St
|Oregon St
|1
|10
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|4
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|1
|2
|6
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2
|4
|6
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|1
|5
|5
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|10
|0
|4
|0
|4
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|11
|4
|1
|2
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|2
|2
|3
|4
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|13
|1
|3
|0
|2
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1
|3
|0
|6
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2
|0
|3
|1
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|16
|0
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|17
|2
|1
|3
|3
|0
|2
|4
|2
|0
|18
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|1
|19
|0
|2
|0
|7
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|20
|0
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|4
|1
|0
|21
|0
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|22
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|23
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|24
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|4
|2
|0
Individual Points by Class
|Stanford
|California
|USC
|Arizona
|UCLA
|Arizona St
|Utah
|Washington St
|Oregon St
|FR
|396.5
|319
|426
|155
|124
|219
|52
|17
|9
|SO
|337
|321
|388
|259
|168
|47
|73
|22
|0
|JR
|397
|169
|21
|265.5
|241
|106
|48
|18
|6
|SR
|137
|305.5
|153
|140
|217
|95
|85
|53
|12
USC with a bright future!