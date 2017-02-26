Van Moerkerke, Kisil Set For 100 Free Dual At Day 3 U Sport Champs

U SPORTS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Olympic relay teammates Evan van Moerkerke and Yuri Kisil set themselves up for a dual in tonight’s 100 free final at the U Sport Championships, clocking 48.35 and 48.37 respectively in the prelims for the top two seeds. van Moerkerke set a personal best, while Kisil’s best time is a staggering 46.79 from the SC World Championships. Seven of the eight swimmers who qualified for tonight’s A-final broke 50 seconds.

Missing from the 100 free was another one of their relay teammates from Rio, Markus Thormeyer, who opted to swim the 200 back instead. He heads into finals seeded 3rd in 1:57.84, following Calgary’s Jarod Tsang (1:57.25) and Regina’s defending champ Noah Choboter (1:57.53).

Kylie Masse heads into the women’s 200 back final looking for the clean sweep, after already winning the 50 and 100 on days 1 and 2. Masse led the field this morning in 2:07.00, with UBC’s Ingrid Wilm in 2nd back in 2:09.84. Masse also swam the 200 IM this morning, and heads into the final 2nd in 2:11.77 behind defending champion Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson (2:10.75). Breaststroke ace Kelsey Wog is seeded 3rd, and also leads the women’s 50 breast field at 30.94.

Alberta’s Nick Kostiuk is on the cusp of a breaststroke sweep, posting the top time of the morning in the 50 breast by over half a second in 27.43. Kostiuk also comes into tonight as the 4th seed in the 200 IM, following Jonathan Brown of UBC, Montana Champagne of Ottawa and David Riley of Western.

In the women’s 100 freestyle, Sandrine Mainville will look to sweep the sprints after posting the top time of 54.22 this morning. Her sister, Ariane Mainville, comes in 2nd at 55.33.

Along with all of the morning events, the fastest heat of the women’s 800 free and the men’s 1500 will swim with finals, as well as the 400 medley relays to close things off. The other heats of the distance events will be contested this afternoon.