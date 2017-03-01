WATCH: Stanford Women Celebrate Pac-12 Title

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

After 5 American Records, the Stanford women wrapped up the first Pac-12 title since 2013 and their 2nd with Greg Meehan at the helm of the program.

Below, the Pac-12 Networks put together highlights of the final day of competition, including the final record-setting 400 free relay.

GIMMETHEVIDZ

Does anyone know if there is any way to access race videos from the PAC-12 women’s meet? I know they are on the network website, but I don’t have credentials, so hoping they will be posted public somewhere!

9 minutes 19 seconds ago
