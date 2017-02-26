2017 Women’s PAC-12s: USC Good, Cal Better, Stanford Best

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25

Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)

Defending Champion: USC (results)

PAC-12 Record Book The Stanford women’s team has finished in the runner-up position the last three years at the PAC-12 Championships, but managed to break through this past weekend to reclaim the top spot on the podium against a very deep conference. The title was Stanford’s 20th in its program’s history. The Cardinals won the first 8 events before USC’s Louise Hansson broke the streak in the 100 Fly. During the four-day meet, Stanford only lost four swimming events (see bolded events below). Including diving, Stanford won 15 of the 21 total events.

Stanford won all five relay titles, thanks in large part to sprinter Simone Manuel. The 400 Free Relay team, which Manuel led off, now holds the American and NCAA record in the event.

Manuel also came away with three individual titles (50, 100, and 200 Free), which was the most of any athlete at the PAC-12 Champs. Her win in the 200 free came over Olympian teammate Katie Ledecky. Ledecky, who claimed the 400 IM and 500 Free in record-setting fashion, was named Swimmer of the Meet.

The event winners and final team standings are outlined below:

Event Winners:

200 Medley Relay (Stanford, 1:34.32)

800 Free Relay (Stanford, 6:49.42)

1 Meter Springboard (Kassidy Cook, Stanford, 3:38.35)

500 Free (Katie Ledecky, Stanford, 4:25.15)

200 IM (Ella Eastin, Stanford, 1:52.34)

50 Free (Simone Manuel, Stanford, 21.29)

200 Free Relay (Stanford, 1:26.44)

400 IM (Katie Ledecky, Stanford, 3:57.68)

100 Fly (Louise Hansson, USC, 50.39)

200 Free (Simone Manuel, Stanford, 1:40.37)

100 Breast (Silja Kansakoski, ASU, 58.44)

100 Back (Ally Howe, Stanford, 49.69)

3 Meter Springboard (Maria Polyakova, UCLA, 385.00)

400 Medley Relay (Stanford, 3:26.74)

1650 Free (Megan Byrnes, Stanford, 15:47.62)

200 Back (Kathleen Baker, Cal, 1:48.33)

100 Free (Simone Manuel, Stanford, 46.36)

200 Breast (Riley Scott, USC, 2:06.20)

200 Fly (Ella Eastin, Stanford, 1:51.85)

Platform Diving (Mara Aiacoboae, ASU, 292.80)

400 Free Relay (Stanford, 3:08.51)

Women - Team Rankings - Through Event 21 1. Stanford University 1587.5 2. University of California, Berk 1392 3. University of Southern Calif 1250.5 4. Arizona, University of 1075.5 5. University of California - LA 1002 6. Arizona State University 709.5 7. Utah, University of 484 8. Washington State University 334 9. Oregon State University 237

The PAC-12 teams will now look ahead to the NCAA Championships, which are set to take place March 15-18th in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Stanford Cardinals hold the NCAA record with eight national championships, although it has been nearly two decades since their last title.