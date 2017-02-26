Auburn’s Fredriksson Goes 1:40.57 200 Back at Bulldog Invite

2017 Bulldog Invitation (UGA Last Chance Meet)

In addition to the host team, the meet showcased swimmers and divers from Alabama, Arkansas, Army, Auburn, Bucknell, Duke, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, Hawaii, Liberty, Louisville, LSU, Navy, New Hampshire, North Carolina, NC State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Yale.

Day Two featured the 800 free relay, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, platform diving, and 400 free relay.

The second day of competition in Athens, Georgia, continued to deal some big time drops as swimmers vie for invitations to the NCAA Championships.

Women’s

In the 100 free, Virginia’s Eryn Eddy laid down a 49.06, dropping over 1.2 seconds from her seed time in prelims. Fellow Wahoo Ellen Thomas clocked a 49.3o to finish right behind Eddy. New Hampshire’s Liza Baykova dropped more than .4 seconds from her seed time with a finals swim of 49.27.

For the 200 breast, UNC’s Abby Fisher dropped more than a second to finish with a 2:10.57. Virginia’s Mary Claire Tansill came in second, dropping her season’s best from a 2:13.94 to a 2:11.28.

Despite Georgia’s Megan Kingsley scratching finals, the 200 fly was still swift. Arkansas’s Chelsea Tatlow trimmed nearly 2 seconds, touching in 1:55.82. Liberty’s Alicia Finnigan also lowered her time, dipping under 1:57 with a 1:56.15.

Men’s

The Auburn men came to Athens to swim. Petter Fredriksson began the morning session by dropping almost 1.5 seconds off his 200 back seed time. He now boasts a 1:40.57 for the season. His teammate, Foster Ballard, had an even bigger drop in the 200 fly, lowering his mark of 1:44.82 to a 1:42.91.

Georgia’s Powell Brooks also had a good 200 fly. He dropped his time of 1:44.07 from SEC Champs to a 1:43.46 over the course of prelims and finals sessions. Perhaps the biggest benefactor from the fast 200 fly field was Alabama’s Will Freeman. He came into the meet with a 1:48.18. In prelims he lowered his time to a 1:44.83, and then turned around in finals and swam a 1:43.89.

In the 200 breast, Thomas Brewer from Auburn was the standout swimmer. He entered the meet with a 1:56.41, but finished the day with a 1:54.06.