Grant House Downs State Record with 4:19.1 500 Free at Ohio D1 States

  0 Lauren Neidigh | February 26th, 2017 | Club, High School, News, Previews & Recaps

2017 OHIO DIVISION 1 HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Friday, February 24th- Saturday, February 25th
  • C.T. Branin Natatorium, Canton
  • Meet Central
  • Results

Cincinnati St. Xavier’s Grant House took down his own division 1 Record and St. X School Record in the 200 free with a blistering 1:34.59 at the 2017 Ohio Divison 1 High School State Championships, but just missed the State Record, which was set by Cody Bybee at the Division 2 State Meet. He did, however, take down the State Record in the 500 free. House turned in a 4:19.15 to become the first swimmer to clear the 4:20-barrier at an Ohio High School State Championships. The former record of 4:20.56 set by David Mosko in 2007.

House also played a big role on St. Xavier’s record-setting free relays. In the 200 free relay, he threw down a 20.10 anchor leg, teaming up with Nicholas Perera (21.32 leadoff), Charles Leibson (20.00), and Justin Grender (20.02) to set a new State Record in 1:21.44. House then led off the 400 free relay in 44.56, followed by Perera (45.27), Luke Sobolewski (44.18), and Grender (44.12), as the team combined for a new State Record of 2:58.13.

Sobolewski was also a double individual event winner, as he won state titles in the 100 fly (48.30) and 100 back (48.23). Teammate Perera won the 200 IM title in 1:48.94.

On the women’s side, Mason’s Allison Bloebaum swept the middle distance freestyles. Bloebaum first won the 200 free in 1:47.65, using her back half speed to run down Upper Arlington’s Katie Trace (1:47.86). When she returned to the pool for the 500 free, she dominated the race, winning by over 4 seconds in 4:50.15 while Trace (4:54.70) picked up another silver.

Cincinnati Ursaline Academy’s Megan Glass tied the State Record in the 100 fly, which stands as a 53.34 first done by Maddie Martin in 2011. Glass turned in a 25.32 at the halfway point and came home in 28.02 to tie the record and win gold in 53.34.

Final Top 5 Team Scores (Men):

  1. Cincinnati St Xavier- 434
  2. Cleveland St Ignatius-173
  3. St Charles Preparatory- 171
  4. Upper Arlington- 114
  5. Brecksville- 105

Final Top 5 Team Scores (Women):

  1. Upper Arlington- 246
  2. Mason- 230
  3. Cincinatti St Ursula- 167.5
  4. North Canton Hoover- 150.5
  5. Cincinnati Ursaline Academy- 138

Additional Event Winners:

  • Women’s 200 Medley Relay: Upper Arlington- 1:41.88*
  • Men’s 200 Medley Relay: Cincinnati St Xavier- 1:29.66*
  • Women’s 200 IM: Dakota Elliott– 2:00.57
  • Women’s 50 Free: Megan Sichterman– 23.04
  • Men’s 50 Free: Nathaniel Mullens– 20.45
  • Women’s 100 Free: Ashley Volpenhein– 50.24
  • Men’s 100 Free: David Madej– 44.17
  • Women’s 200 Free Relay: Upper Arlington- 1:34.15
  • Women’s 100 Back: Cassandra Pasadyn– 54.49
  • Women’s 100 Breast: Hannah Bailey– 1:01.76
  • Men’s 100 Breast: Jason Matthews– 54.91
  • Women’s 400 Free Relay: Upper Arlington- 3:24.93

*= Division 1 State Record

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. She's currently working on her Ph.D. in Criminology at Florida State University, but seems exceptionally confused about which team she should be cheering for during the college football season. Lauren hopes to pursue …

Read More »