Grant House Downs State Record with 4:19.1 500 Free at Ohio D1 States

2017 OHIO DIVISION 1 HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, February 24th- Saturday, February 25th

C.T. Branin Natatorium, Canton

Meet Central

Results

Cincinnati St. Xavier’s Grant House took down his own division 1 Record and St. X School Record in the 200 free with a blistering 1:34.59 at the 2017 Ohio Divison 1 High School State Championships, but just missed the State Record, which was set by Cody Bybee at the Division 2 State Meet. He did, however, take down the State Record in the 500 free. House turned in a 4:19.15 to become the first swimmer to clear the 4:20-barrier at an Ohio High School State Championships. The former record of 4:20.56 set by David Mosko in 2007.

House also played a big role on St. Xavier’s record-setting free relays. In the 200 free relay, he threw down a 20.10 anchor leg, teaming up with Nicholas Perera (21.32 leadoff), Charles Leibson (20.00), and Justin Grender (20.02) to set a new State Record in 1:21.44. House then led off the 400 free relay in 44.56, followed by Perera (45.27), Luke Sobolewski (44.18), and Grender (44.12), as the team combined for a new State Record of 2:58.13.

Sobolewski was also a double individual event winner, as he won state titles in the 100 fly (48.30) and 100 back (48.23). Teammate Perera won the 200 IM title in 1:48.94.

On the women’s side, Mason’s Allison Bloebaum swept the middle distance freestyles. Bloebaum first won the 200 free in 1:47.65, using her back half speed to run down Upper Arlington’s Katie Trace (1:47.86). When she returned to the pool for the 500 free, she dominated the race, winning by over 4 seconds in 4:50.15 while Trace (4:54.70) picked up another silver.

Cincinnati Ursaline Academy’s Megan Glass tied the State Record in the 100 fly, which stands as a 53.34 first done by Maddie Martin in 2011. Glass turned in a 25.32 at the halfway point and came home in 28.02 to tie the record and win gold in 53.34.

Final Top 5 Team Scores (Men):

Cincinnati St Xavier- 434 Cleveland St Ignatius-173 St Charles Preparatory- 171 Upper Arlington- 114 Brecksville- 105

Final Top 5 Team Scores (Women):

Upper Arlington- 246 Mason- 230 Cincinatti St Ursula- 167.5 North Canton Hoover- 150.5 Cincinnati Ursaline Academy- 138

Additional Event Winners:

Women’s 200 Medley Relay: Upper Arlington- 1:41.88*

Men’s 200 Medley Relay: Cincinnati St Xavier- 1:29.66*

Women’s 200 IM: Dakota Elliott – 2:00.57

– 2:00.57 Women’s 50 Free: Megan Sichterman – 23.04

– 23.04 Men’s 50 Free: Nathaniel Mullens – 20.45

– 20.45 Women’s 100 Free: Ashley Volpenhein – 50.24

– 50.24 Men’s 100 Free: David Madej – 44.17

– 44.17 Women’s 200 Free Relay: Upper Arlington- 1:34.15

Women’s 100 Back: Cassandra Pasadyn – 54.49

– 54.49 Women’s 100 Breast: Hannah Bailey – 1:01.76

– 1:01.76 Men’s 100 Breast: Jason Matthews – 54.91

– 54.91 Women’s 400 Free Relay: Upper Arlington- 3:24.93

*= Division 1 State Record