Manganiello Punches NCAA Ticket with 14:44 Mile at Last Chance Meet

FLORIDA LAST-CHANCE MEET

The Florida Gators filled a few more spots on their NCAA roster this weekend during the final day of competition at the Florida Last Chance Meet in their home pool.

The meet was one of 6 last chance meets going on throughout the country this weekend, with 3 more to come for the men in early March. Swimmers can swim an event in prelims and finals of a last chance meet, along with in one time trial. See all of the last chance meets here.