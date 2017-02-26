Arizona Commit Sam Iida Busts IHSA Record with 1:46.02 200 IM (VIDEO)

2017 IHSA BOYS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Glenbrook South senior Sam Iida destroyed the field in the 200 IM, going 1:46.02 as the only finisher under 1:50. Iida has no real weak stroke– his backstroke and freestyle splits were the fastest in the field, while his fly and breast splits were both 2nd fastest in the field.

SPLITS

1 Iida, Sam Sr Glenbrook South 1:47.27 1:46.02 23.24 49.73 (26.49) 1:20.32 (30.59) 1:46.02 (25.70)

Iida looks to have posted the fastest 200 IM from any high school state meet with his time from yesterday, though Reece Whitley posted a 1:44.91 at Easterns, which isn’t a meet confined to one state but it is made up strictly of high school competitors. The closest high school swimmers to Iida this year, unofficially* (other than Whitley) have been Georgia 1-5A champ Brennan Pastorek (1:46.06) and Wisconsin Division I champ Paul DeLakis (1:46.18).

*Let us know if anyone has been faster this high school season

Arizona looks to have quietly snagged one of the top recruits of this year’s high school class. Iida’s LCM times are very impressive (2:04 back, 2:18 breast, 2:03/4:23 IM, 1:53/4:00 free), and now his times in the small pool are starting to mirror his LCM prowess.