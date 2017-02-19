9 Meets are Approved as 2017 NCAA Last-Chance Qualifiers

Beginning next weekend at Purdue, there will be 9 meets where men’s and women’s NCAA swimmers will have a “last chance” opportunity to qualify for the NCAA Championships.

These “last chance” meets, held after conference championships, are designed to give swimmers and relays that are teetering on the edge of NCAA qualification one last shot at a season-best time to improve their odds. Every year, a handful of qualifiers (and in the cases of many relays, scorers) come out of these last chance meets.

While the meets seem like a little bit of a free-for-all, they are in fact tightly regulated. Meets after conference championship meets and approved for NCAA qualification are referred to as “Approved Championship Qualification Meets” by the NCAA, more colloquially known as “last chance meets.” The meets are governed by the same rules as any other NCAA meet, namely swimmers usually have one opportunity to race an event in prelims, one opportunity to race in finals (they’re usually designed so that everybody finals and gets a second swim), and one opportunity to race each event in a time trial. If, after those three opportunities, they still haven’t hit the qualifying time (either automatic, or presumed to be good enough), then that swimmer is out of luck.

Below are the 9 currently-approved Championship Qualification Meets, along with contacts. Many of these meets are held in conjunction or at the same site as a conference championship meet, but are still open to wimmers who didn’t compete in that conference.

