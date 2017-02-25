2017 Pac-12 Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: USC (results)
- Live Results (also on Meet Mobile)
- Live Video
- Pac-12 Record Book
- Championship Central
Swimmers are getting ready for the final session at the 2017 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships in Federal Way, Washington. Swimmers will close the meet with competiton in the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free relay.
Kathleen Baker headlines the 200 back, but Ally Howe, who smashed the 100 back American Record last night, will look for a sweep of the backstrokes. While Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil is missing from tonight’s 100 free final, swimming fans should still be in for a great race between Simone Manuel, Louise Hansson, Farida Osman, and Lia Neal. Defending champ Ella Eastin will look for back-to-back 200 fly titles, but she’ll be up against a tough field that includes Katie McLaughlin, Madison Wright, and Noemie Thomas.
WOMEN’S 1650 FREE
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 15:53.50
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 16:30.59
- Pac-12 Conference Record: Katie Ledecky (2016)- 15:03.92
- Pac-12 Meet Record: Cierra Runge (2015)- 15:40.17
- Megan Byrnes, Stanford, 15:47.62
- Leah Stevens, Stanford, 15:57.87
- Tjasa Oder, Arizona, 15:59.47
Stanford may not have fielded Katie Ledecky in the 1650 free, but they still landed a Cardinal freshman on top of the podium. Megan Byrnes had a huge swim, smashing the 16:00-barrier for the first time in her career to win gold in 15:47.62.
WOMEN’S 200 BACK
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:51.95
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:59.19
- Pac-12 Conference Record: Elizabeth Pelton (2013)- 1:47.84
- Pac-12 Meet Record: Elizabeth Pelton (2013)- 1:48.39
WOMEN’S 100 FREE
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 47.69
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 49.99
- Pac-12 Conference Record: Simone Manuel (2015)- 46.09
- Pac-12 Meet Record: Simone Manuel (2015)- 46.70
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 2:07.33
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 2:15.99
- Pac-12 Conference Record: Rebecca Soni (2009)- 2:04.75
- Pac-12 Meet Record: Rebecca Soni (2009)- 2:04.75
WOMEN’S 200 FLY
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:54.01
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:59.59
- Pac-12 Conference Record: Elaine Breeden (2009)- 1:49.92
- Pac-12 Meet Record: Elaine Breeden (2009)- 1:49.92
WOMEN’S PLATFORM DIVING
WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY
- NCAA ‘A’ cut: 3:15.78
- NCAA ‘B’ cut: 3:17.11
- Pac-12 Conference Record: Stanford (2015)- 3:08.54
- Pac-12 Meet Record: Stanford (2015)- 3:10.69
So… can anyone explain why Katie Drabot was allowed to swim 4 individual events? She swam the 500 FR, 200 FR, and then today swam the 100 FR/1650 FR, and it doesn’t show her swimming either of them exhibition.
According to the heat sheet, her 1650 was exhibition
Any guesses as to the Stanford lineup in the 400 free relay finals?
I assume it will be Neal, Ledecky, Hu, Manuel.