2017 Pac-12 Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimmers are getting ready for the final session at the 2017 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships in Federal Way, Washington. Swimmers will close the meet with competiton in the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free relay.

Kathleen Baker headlines the 200 back, but Ally Howe, who smashed the 100 back American Record last night, will look for a sweep of the backstrokes. While Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil is missing from tonight’s 100 free final, swimming fans should still be in for a great race between Simone Manuel, Louise Hansson, Farida Osman, and Lia Neal. Defending champ Ella Eastin will look for back-to-back 200 fly titles, but she’ll be up against a tough field that includes Katie McLaughlin, Madison Wright, and Noemie Thomas.

WOMEN’S 1650 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 15:53.50

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 16:30.59

Pac-12 Conference Record: Katie Ledecky (2016)- 15:03.92

(2016)- 15:03.92 Pac-12 Meet Record: Cierra Runge (2015)- 15:40.17

Megan Byrnes, Stanford, 15:47.62 Leah Stevens, Stanford, 15:57.87 Tjasa Oder, Arizona, 15:59.47

Stanford may not have fielded Katie Ledecky in the 1650 free, but they still landed a Cardinal freshman on top of the podium. Megan Byrnes had a huge swim, smashing the 16:00-barrier for the first time in her career to win gold in 15:47.62.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:51.95

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:59.19

Pac-12 Conference Record: Elizabeth Pelton (2013)- 1:47.84

Pac-12 Meet Record: Elizabeth Pelton (2013)- 1:48.39

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 47.69

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 49.99

Pac-12 Conference Record: Simone Manuel (2015)- 46.09

(2015)- 46.09 Pac-12 Meet Record: Simone Manuel (2015)- 46.70

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 2:07.33

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 2:15.99

Pac-12 Conference Record: Rebecca Soni (2009)- 2:04.75

Pac-12 Meet Record: Rebecca Soni (2009)- 2:04.75

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:54.01

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:59.59

Pac-12 Conference Record: Elaine Breeden (2009)- 1:49.92

Pac-12 Meet Record: Elaine Breeden (2009)- 1:49.92

WOMEN’S PLATFORM DIVING

WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY