Stanford Wins Pac-12 400 FR Relay with New NCAA, American Record

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: USC (results)
- Live Results (also on Meet Mobile)
- Live Video
- Pac-12 Record Book
- Championship Central
The Stanford women closed out the 2017 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships with a bang. In the 400 free relay, the Cardinal squad of Simone Manuel, Katie Ledecky, Janet Hu, and Lia Neal came together to win gold in a new NCAA and American Record time of 3:08.51, clipping a few hundredths off the former record set by Stanford at the 2015 NCAA Championships. With that, they also accomplished a sweep of the 2017 Pac-12 relay titles.
Stanford 400 Free Relay Splits Comparison:
|Team
|1st 100 Split
|2nd 100 Split
|3rd 100 Split
|4th 100 Split
|Final Time
|Stanford 2017
|Simone Manuel– 46.47
|Katie Ledecky– 48.10
|Janet Hu– 47.49
|Lia Neal– 46.45
|3:08.51
|Stanford 2015
|Lia Neal– 46.84
|Janet Hu– 47.98
|Lindsey Engel– 47.93
|Simone Manuel– 45.79
|3:08.54
The biggest difference maker was Hu, who was almost a half second faster tonight than she was on the 2015 record-setting relay. As a freshman in 2015, Hu split a 47.98 on the 2nd leg of the relay. Tonight, she took on the 3rd leg, splitting a 47.49.
Manuel’s leadoff split of 46.47 was a few tenths faster than Neal’s 46.84 on the 2015 relay, but Neal’s 46.45 on tonight’s relay was about 7 tenths shy of Manuel’s legendary 45.79 anchor leg in 2015. We could see the Cardinal switch up the order at NCAAs, as Neal has put up some strong performances as the leadoff swimmer in the past.
Great swim but here’s something crazy that I’ll probably never say again, but ledecky was kind of a liability on that. Slowest split from a flying start on any of the top three relays. Obviously it’s not really an event in her wheelhouse but you don’t see ledecky being the slowest oftentimes.
Just goes to show Stanford’s amazing success is not entirely due to Ledecky…many Stanford swimmers are absolutely on fire at this meet. NCAAs is going to be so much fun to watch.
Agreed. And the truth is– there are other Stanford women that are faster sprinters than Ledecky. Eastin could put up a 47.9 relay split. In other words, if coaches were being firm about times, she should be left off this relay. But not gonna happen.