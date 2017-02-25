Stanford Wins Pac-12 400 FR Relay with New NCAA, American Record

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Stanford women closed out the 2017 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships with a bang. In the 400 free relay, the Cardinal squad of Simone Manuel, Katie Ledecky, Janet Hu, and Lia Neal came together to win gold in a new NCAA and American Record time of 3:08.51, clipping a few hundredths off the former record set by Stanford at the 2015 NCAA Championships. With that, they also accomplished a sweep of the 2017 Pac-12 relay titles.

Stanford 400 Free Relay Splits Comparison:

The biggest difference maker was Hu, who was almost a half second faster tonight than she was on the 2015 record-setting relay. As a freshman in 2015, Hu split a 47.98 on the 2nd leg of the relay. Tonight, she took on the 3rd leg, splitting a 47.49.

Manuel’s leadoff split of 46.47 was a few tenths faster than Neal’s 46.84 on the 2015 relay, but Neal’s 46.45 on tonight’s relay was about 7 tenths shy of Manuel’s legendary 45.79 anchor leg in 2015. We could see the Cardinal switch up the order at NCAAs, as Neal has put up some strong performances as the leadoff swimmer in the past.