2017 Men’s Ivies: Harvard Takes Home 24th Ivy League Title

2017 Ivy League Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Day Four

Harvard controlled the 2017 Ivy League Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships from the outset. With wins in 12 events, the Crimson were never challenged for the title. This was Harvard’s 24th Ivy League title and their third in the last ten years.

1650 Yard Freestyle

Meet Record: 14:40.18 M 2016 Chris Swanson (Pennsylvania)

Pool Record: 14:53.75 P 2014 Chris Swanson (Pennsylvania)

Yale junior Kei Hyogo was arguably the distance swimmer of the meet. While he only won the 1000 and the 1650 free titles, he posted the fastest times in the 500, 1000, and 1650, having won the B final of the 500 with the meet’s top time. After breaking meet, pool, and Yale school records in the 1000, Hyogo downed a Chris Swanson 2014 Blodgett Pool record by 6.7 seconds, winning the 1650 title in 14:47.01.

Harvard’s Brennan Novak, who was runner-up to Hyogo in the 1000, finished second with 14:54.06. Teammate Logan Houck took third with 15:00.97.

200 Yard Backstroke

Meet Record: 1:40.52 M 2017 Jack Manchester (Harvard)

Pool Record: 1:40.52 P 2017 Jack Manchester (Harvard)

Harvard’s Jack Manchester completed the backstroke sweep with a victory in the 200. His 1:40.76 was just a tad off his prelims time of 1:40.52, which had lowered his own meet, pool, and school records. Columbia junior Michal Zyla took another 2/100 off the school record he’d set in prelims, coming to the wall second with 1:43.87. Harvard sophomore Daniel Tran placed third in 1:44.44.

100 Yard Freestyle

Meet Record: 41.91 M 2009 Alex Righi (Yale)

Pool Record: 42.53 P 2008 Alex Righi (Yale)

Harvard freshman Dean Farris won his third event of the meet with a 42.06 in the 100 free. He erased Alex Righi’s 2008 pool record and picked up his third NCAA “A” cut, but fell just short of the meet record. He did break the Harvard team record, though. Teammate Ed Kim was runner-up in 43.70. Yale junior Aaron Greenberg took third with 43.75.

200 Yard Breaststroke

Meet Record: 1:53.56 M 2016 Alex Evdokimov (Cornell)

Pool Record: 1:54.29 P 2014 Nejc Zupan (Dartmouth)

Cornell junior Alex Evdokimov three-peated for the second time in the meet; after winning his third Ivy title in the 100 breast, he then won his third consecutive 200 breast. Evdokimov edged Harvard junior Shane McNamara, 1:53.72 to 1:53.82 for the win. McNamara broke the Harvard school record with his first-ever sub-1:54; it had belonged to Chuck Katis (1:54.08) since 2012.

Harvard senior Eric Ronda (1:57.36) touched out Yale junior Jonathan Rutter (1:57.52) for third.

200 Yard Butterfly

Meet Record: 1:42.35 M 2014 Thomas Glenn (Brown)

Pool Record: 1:42.35 P 2014 Thomas Glenn (Brown)

Harvard senior Max Yakubovich swept the butterfly events, winning a very tight 200 fly final in 1:45.27. Finishing in close succession behind him were Columbia sophomore Shane Brett (1:45.69) and Columbia senior Terry Li (1:45.77). Top qualifier Christian Carbone of Harvard wound up fourth, with 1:46.06.

3-Meter Diving

Meet Record: 457.35 M 2015 Michael Mosca (Harvard)

Pool Record: 432.60 P 2014 Michael Mosca (Harvard)

Jayden Pantel of Columbia won both diving events for the second year in a row. His 389.45 points on the 3-meter board dominated the field. Harvard junior Bobby Ross (337.05) and David Pfeifer (302.40) came in second and third, respectively. Dartmouth senior Taylor Clough placed fourth with 296.70 points.

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

Meet Record: 2:52.06 M 2016 Princeton

Pool Record: 2:53.64 P 2014 Harvard

Harvard completed its sweep of relays with a pool and school record in the 4×100 free. Manchester (44.17), Kim (43.38), Yakubovich (42.99), and Farris (41.56) notched a NCAA “A” cut of 2:52.10. Yale was runner-up with 2:53.91 from Henry Gaissert (44.02), Adrian Lin (42.95), Hyogo (44.16), and Greenberg (42.01); the quartet broke the Yale school record with their effort.

Final Standings