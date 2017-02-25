2017 Ivy Men Day 4 Up/Mid/Down Report: Harvard Dominates Final Day

2017 Ivy League Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Day Four Prelims

Harvard had a huge morning on the final day of competition at the 2017 Ivy League Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships. With a ridiculous 19 top-8 swimmers and divers, the Crimson picked up points in every event except the 200 fly. In the 100 free alone, they scored an additional 51 points over the psych sheet; Ed Kim and Steven Tan dropped nearly 2 and 1.5 seconds respectively off their seed times to join Dean Farris in the A final.

Harvard senior Jack Manchester broke meet, pool, and school records in the 200 back with his top qualifying time of 1:40.52. Columbia junior Michal Zyla was the second-fastest with 1:43.89; his time was a Columbia school record by .77.

Freshman Farris led the Crimson qualifiers in the 100 free with a quick morning swim of 42.65. That was a personal best by 8/10, and his first sub-43. Farris anchored Harvard’s medley relay in 41.46 on Friday. Yale junior Aaron Greenberg qualified second with 43.48, just ahead of Harvard’s Kim (43.51).

In the 200 breast, Harvard junior Shane McNamara had the top swim out of heats, going 1:55.64 to lead the field. Cornell junior Alex Evdokimov, the meet record-holder, qualified second with 1:55.99. Not far behind the leaders, who finished second and first, respectively, in the 100 breast on Friday, were Penn sophomore Colin McHugh (1:56.34) and Harvard senior Eric Ronda (1:56.78).

Harvard seniors Christian Carbone (1:45.32) and Max Yakubovich (1:45.85) led the field in the 200 fly. Yakubovich won the 100 fly on Friday for the second year in a row. Penn senior Michael Wen and Columbia senior Terry Li both qualified with 1:46.07 for the third-fastest performance of the morning.

Ups/Mids/Downs 1650 Free 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly 3m Diving TOTAL Prelims Point Estimate Current Point Total Final Point Estimate Harvard 4/0/0 3/0/0 3/1/0 3/0/0 3/0/0 3/0/0 19/1/0 593 1122 1715 Penn 2/1/0 2/1/0 2/1/0 2/3/0 2/1/0 0/2/1 10/9/1 445 906 1351 Columbia 1/1/1 1/3/1 1/1/1 1/2/0 2/1/2 2/0/1 8/8/6 395 778 1173 Yale 1/2/0 1/1/0 2/1/1 1/1/0 0/3/3 1/0/2 6/8/6 352 743.5 1096 Cornell 0/2/3 1/0/1 0/2/2 1/1/1 0/2/1 0/3/0 2/10/8 287 575.5 862.5 Brown 0/1/1 0/3/0 0/2/2 0/1/2 1/0/1 0/2/1 1/9/7 255 553 808 Dartmouth 0/1/3 0/0/2 0/0/2 0/0/4 0/1/1 2/1/0 2/3/12 198 376 574

Note: “Ups” refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; “Mids” refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end); and “Downs” refer to swimmers in the C final, who can finish no higher than 17th and no lower than 24th (again, barring a DQ on the low end).