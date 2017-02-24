Dean Farris Swims 6th-Fastest 200 Free of All Time at Ivies: 1:31.56

  9 Anne Lepesant | February 24th, 2017 | College, Ivy League, News

2017 Ivy League Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Every time Harvard freshman Dean Farris swims the 200 free he seems to drop another second. He showed what he might be capable of on Wednesday night when he anchored Harvard’s 800 free relay in 1:31.29. On Friday morning he took 1.3 seconds off his previous best flat-start 200 yard free (1:34.01) to erase a 37-year-old Blodgett Pool record (1:34.57) set by Auburn’s Rowdy Gaines at the 1980 NCAA Championships and simultaneously take down the Ivy meet record.

And then he came back in finals and crushed the 200 free records all over again, swimming 1:31.56 to become the top performer of the year so far, and the sixth-fastest of all time. Farris’ swim is .62 faster than Maxime Rooney’s from last weekend’s SEC Championships, and a full second faster than Jack Conger’s leadoff 200 from Texas’ 800 free relay on Wednesday night.

  Farris, Ivies Rooney, SECs Conger, Big12s leadoff
50 21.43 21.41 21.35
100 44.33 (22.90) 44.63 (23.22) 45.05 (23.70)
150 1:07.66 (23.33) 1:08.32 (23.69) 1:08.88 (23.83)
200 1:31.56 (23.90) 1:32.18 (23.86) 1:32.54 (23.66)

Farris has now improved by 4.5 seconds in the 200 free, having come to Harvard with a personal-best 1:36.0. It’s an outstanding trajectory and puts him up there with some of the best swimmers of all time:

  1. 1:30.46 Townley Haas USA Atlanta 03/25/2016
  2. 1:31.20 Simon Burnett GBR Atlanta 03/24/2006
  3. 1:31.31 Ricky Berens USA Austin 03/07/2013
  4. 1:31.51 Joao De Lucca BRA Indianapolis 03/28/2013
  5. 1:31.54 Matias Koski FIN Atlanta 03/25/2016
  6. 1:31.65 Joao De Lucca BRA Knoxville 12/05/2013
  7. 1:31.70 Shaune Fraser College 03/27/2009 Station CAY
  8. 1:31.72 Dave Walters College 03/27/2009 Station r USA
  9. 1:31.73 r Conor Dwyer USA Gainesville 02/16/2011
  10. 1:31.83 Dave Walters USA Austin 12/05/2008

In This Story

Leave a Reply

9 Comments on "Dean Farris Swims 6th-Fastest 200 Free of All Time at Ivies: 1:31.56"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
korn

about 15 minutes later, he went 45.3 100 back…only 100 breast in between

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
29 minutes ago
newswim

Great job eliminating Lennox’s suited record.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
40 minutes 22 seconds ago
Joe

To Swimswam: often the front page will say there are comments on an article but they don’t show up when I click on the article. Anyone else have this problem? (Using Chrome FWIW).

Vote Up160Vote Down Reply
51 minutes 17 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four teenage daughters, all of whom swim. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently a …

Read More »