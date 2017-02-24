Dean Farris Swims 6th-Fastest 200 Free of All Time at Ivies: 1:31.56

2017 Ivy League Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Every time Harvard freshman Dean Farris swims the 200 free he seems to drop another second. He showed what he might be capable of on Wednesday night when he anchored Harvard’s 800 free relay in 1:31.29. On Friday morning he took 1.3 seconds off his previous best flat-start 200 yard free (1:34.01) to erase a 37-year-old Blodgett Pool record (1:34.57) set by Auburn’s Rowdy Gaines at the 1980 NCAA Championships and simultaneously take down the Ivy meet record.

And then he came back in finals and crushed the 200 free records all over again, swimming 1:31.56 to become the top performer of the year so far, and the sixth-fastest of all time. Farris’ swim is .62 faster than Maxime Rooney’s from last weekend’s SEC Championships, and a full second faster than Jack Conger’s leadoff 200 from Texas’ 800 free relay on Wednesday night.

Farris, Ivies Rooney, SECs Conger, Big12s leadoff 50 21.43 21.41 21.35 100 44.33 (22.90) 44.63 (23.22) 45.05 (23.70) 150 1:07.66 (23.33) 1:08.32 (23.69) 1:08.88 (23.83) 200 1:31.56 (23.90) 1:32.18 (23.86) 1:32.54 (23.66)

Farris has now improved by 4.5 seconds in the 200 free, having come to Harvard with a personal-best 1:36.0. It’s an outstanding trajectory and puts him up there with some of the best swimmers of all time: