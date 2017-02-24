Dean Farris Swims 6th-Fastest 200 Free of All Time at Ivies: 1:31.56

2017 Ivy League Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships
- Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25
- Blodgett Pool, Harvard University, Boston MA (Eastern Standard Time)
- Prelims 11AM / Finals 6PM
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results
- Live on Ivy League Digital Network (Subscription Only)
Every time Harvard freshman Dean Farris swims the 200 free he seems to drop another second. He showed what he might be capable of on Wednesday night when he anchored Harvard’s 800 free relay in 1:31.29. On Friday morning he took 1.3 seconds off his previous best flat-start 200 yard free (1:34.01) to erase a 37-year-old Blodgett Pool record (1:34.57) set by Auburn’s Rowdy Gaines at the 1980 NCAA Championships and simultaneously take down the Ivy meet record.
And then he came back in finals and crushed the 200 free records all over again, swimming 1:31.56 to become the top performer of the year so far, and the sixth-fastest of all time. Farris’ swim is .62 faster than Maxime Rooney’s from last weekend’s SEC Championships, and a full second faster than Jack Conger’s leadoff 200 from Texas’ 800 free relay on Wednesday night.
|Farris, Ivies
|Rooney, SECs
|Conger, Big12s leadoff
|50
|21.43
|21.41
|21.35
|100
|44.33 (22.90)
|44.63 (23.22)
|45.05 (23.70)
|150
|1:07.66 (23.33)
|1:08.32 (23.69)
|1:08.88 (23.83)
|200
|1:31.56 (23.90)
|1:32.18 (23.86)
|1:32.54 (23.66)
Farris has now improved by 4.5 seconds in the 200 free, having come to Harvard with a personal-best 1:36.0. It’s an outstanding trajectory and puts him up there with some of the best swimmers of all time:
- 1:30.46 Townley Haas USA Atlanta 03/25/2016
- 1:31.20 Simon Burnett GBR Atlanta 03/24/2006
- 1:31.31 Ricky Berens USA Austin 03/07/2013
- 1:31.51 Joao De Lucca BRA Indianapolis 03/28/2013
- 1:31.54 Matias Koski FIN Atlanta 03/25/2016
- 1:31.65 Joao De Lucca BRA Knoxville 12/05/2013
- 1:31.70 Shaune Fraser College 03/27/2009 Station CAY
- 1:31.72 Dave Walters College 03/27/2009 Station r USA
- 1:31.73 r Conor Dwyer USA Gainesville 02/16/2011
- 1:31.83 Dave Walters USA Austin 12/05/2008
Leave a Reply
9 Comments on "Dean Farris Swims 6th-Fastest 200 Free of All Time at Ivies: 1:31.56"
about 15 minutes later, he went 45.3 100 back…only 100 breast in between
Great job eliminating Lennox’s suited record.
To Swimswam: often the front page will say there are comments on an article but they don’t show up when I click on the article. Anyone else have this problem? (Using Chrome FWIW).