4 State Records Fall in Indiana Boys’ State Meet Prelims

2017 Indiana High School Boys’ State Championships

February 24th-25th, 2017

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Single Classification

4 state records in 12 events highlighted the swimming prelims of the 2017 Indiana High School Boys’ State Championship meet on Friday, including one that cleared a National mark.

Editor’s note: Diving prelims will be held on Saturday morning at 9AM, with semi-finals at 11AM, and finals during the swimming finals that start at 1PM.

Carmel High School junior Drew Kibler was the star of the session, breaking state records in both the 200 free (1:33.30), which broke Peter Jameson’s record from 2006; and 100 free, where a 43.25 broke the record of 43.52 that 2016 Olympian Blake Pieroni set in 2014.

The former of those records was also a National Public High School Record in the event. (Read more about that record here)

Another junior, Zionsville’s Jack Franzman, also had a big day. His 43.44 in the 100 free was second to Kibler but also under the old record. In the 50 free, he earned lane 4 for tomorrow’s final with a 19.85 that makes him the first Indiana high school swimmer under 20 seconds. The old record of 20.08 was set by Kyle DeCoursey in 2015.

The 4th record came from the Carmel High School boys in the 200 free relay – where they impressively took half-a-second off the state record without Kibler on the relay. The team of Andrew Couchon (20.44), Charles Vaughan (20.60), Evan Kopp (20.94), and Stefano Batista (20.69) combined for a 1:22.67. The old record of 1:23.20 was set last year by Avon High School.

Kibler only swam one relay in prelims, the 400 free relay, and split 43.78 on the anchor. Zionsville has the top seed there, but Carmel will now have the flexibility to use Kibler on either the medley or 200 free relay in finals.

Other prelims highlights: