2017 U Sport Swimming Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

U SPORTS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 finals of the U Sport Championships are bound to be exciting tonight, with many great races on the docket and several Canadian Olympians in action.

Starting us off will be the 200 freestyle, where both the men’s and women’s fields will have three 2016 Canadian Olympians each. For the women, Katerine Savard and Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson will battle in the middle of the pool, while Sandrine Mainville lurks out in lane 1. For the men, Yuri Kisil, Markus Thormeyer and Evan van Moerkerke will have the middle lanes as the top three seeds after this morning. The three of them were teammates on Canada’s 4×100 free relay in Rio.

After setting a U Sport Championship Record this morning, Toronto’s Kylie Masse will chase her own Canadian Record in the women’s 50 back final, while Laval’s Pascal-Hugo Cantin will look to take advantage of his overturned DQ in the men’s 50 back to take home the gold medal. Both will have lane 4 in their respective A-finals.

Manitoba’s Kelsey Wog and Alberta’s Nick Kostiuk will be the favorites to take home the 100 breaststroke titles, but will have their hands full with Erin Stamp of UBC and Eli Wall of Toronto hot on their heels.

Canadian Record holders Katerine Savard and Coleman Allen are favored to take home gold in the 100 fly, and Seltenreich-Hodgson will seek her 4th consecutive title in the 400 IM. The men’s event should be a barn burner, with the last three gold medalists, Luke Reilly, Tristan Cote and Osvald Nitski all in the field.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE FINAL

Canadian Record: 1:52.50, Taylor Ruck, 2016 SC World Championships

U Sports Championship Record: 1:56.11, Erica Morningstar, 2009

Katerine Savard powered her way to the first gold medal of the meet in the women’s 200 freestyle in a time of 1:54.91, breaking the eight year-old U Sport Championship Record of 1:56.11 from Erica Morningstar. Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson also snuck under the old record for silver in 1:55.91, and Danica Ludlow of Calgary was 3rd in 1:56.77. Sandrine Mainville settled for 4th in 1:57.63.

MEN’S 200 FREE FINAL

Canadian Record: 1:40.80, Brent Hayden, 2009 Berlin World Cup

U Sports Championship Record: 1:43.31, Colin Russell, 2009

UBC teammates Yuri Kisil and Markus Thormeyer battled all the way to the wall, with Kisil just snagging the touch by a tenth, 1:44.10 to 1:44.20. David Riley of Western took the bronze in 1:46.58. All three improved on their personal bests in the final.

400 free specialist Keegan Zanatta took 4th in 1:47.30, while Olympian Evan van Moerkerke of Guelph fell from 3rd this morning down to 7th in 1:48.80.

WOMEN’S 50 BACK FINAL

Canadian Record: 26.34, Kylie Masse , 2016 SC World Championships

, 2016 SC World Championships U Sports Championship Record: 26.62, Kylie Masse, 2017

Kylie Masse, Toronto, 26.53 U Sport Record Ingrid Wilm, UBC, 26.90 Rachel Rode, Toronto, 27.81

Toronto’s Kylie Masse lowered her Championship Record set this morning down to 26.53, claiming the gold medal. UBC’s Ingrid Wilm broke 27 seconds for the first time to win silver in 26.90, and Masse’s U of T teammate Rachel Rode took bronze in 27.81.

MEN’S 50 BACK FINAL

Canadian Record: 23.90, Riley Janes/Javier Acevedo, 2000/2015

U Sports Championship Record: 24.05, Kelly Aspinall, 2013

Pascal-Hugo C.Cantin, Laval, 24.67 Christopher Courtis, Calgary, 24.73 Markus Thormeyer, UBC, 25.13

After seeing his disqualification overturned this morning, Laval’s Pascal-Hugo C.Cantin took full advantage winning gold in a time of 24.67. Calgary’s Christopher Courtis put up a fight, taking silver in 24.73.

Fresh off the 200 free Markus Thormeyer had a strong back 25 to take bronze in 25.13, out-touching Toronto’s Kyle Haas by 0.01.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL

Canadian Record: 1:04.28, Annamay Pierse, 2009 British Gas Grand Prix

U Sports Championship Record: 1:05.16, Annamay Pierse, 2009

MEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL

Canadian Record: 57.10, Paul Kornfeld, 2009 British Gas Grand Prix

U Sports Championship Record: 59.08, Jason Block, 2013

WOMEN’S 100 FLY FINAL

Canadian Record: 56.15, Katerine Savard , 2016 SC World Championships

, 2016 SC World Championships U Sports Championship Record: 58.69, Jacomie Strydom, 2015

MEN’S 100 FLY FINAL

Canadian Record: 50.90, Coleman Allen , 2013 Eindhoven World Cup

, 2013 Eindhoven World Cup U Sports Championship Record: 51.19, Coleman Allen, 2015

WOMEN’S 400 IM FINAL

Canadian Record: 4:26.42, Mary-Sophie Harvey, 2016 Ontario Junior International

U Sports Championship Record: 4:34.76, Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson, 2014

MEN’S 400 IM FINAL

Canadian Record: 4:02.72, Brian Johns, 2003 CIS Championships

U Sports Championship Record: 4:02.72, Brian Johns, 2003

Women’s 400 Free Relay

Canadian Record (non-National): 3:37.78, CN Piscine du Parc Olympique, 2009

U Sports Championship Record: 3:38.74, Calgary, 2009

Men’s 400 Free Relay