Brooke Forde Has Roller Coaster Prelims Session at KY State Champs

Kentucky High School State Championships

February 23rd (diving), 24th (prelims) & 25th (finals)

Single Classification

Ralph Wright Natatorium, University of Louisville

Live results on Meet Mobile: 2017 KHSAA Championships

While her future Stanford teammates are crushing records at the Pac-12 Championships, Sacred Heart senior Brooke Forde had an up-and-down prelims session at the Kentucky High School State Championships on Friday.

In her first individual event, the 200 free, she swam a 1:45.03 to break her own state record of 1:46.76 set at last year’s championship meet. That makes her the top seed for Saturday’s finals ahead of Notre Dame Academy’s Sophie Skinner, who was 1:47.82.

The swim was not only Forde’s high school best, but it was also her lifetime best in the event.

In her second swim of the session, Forde also took the top seed with a 4:47.08 in the 500 free – but that position was not as smoothly earned. An official mistakenly rang the ‘final lap’ bell in Forde’s lane at the 400 yard mark, instead of the ascribed 450 yard mark. As a result, Forde swam into the wall and stopped 50 yards early at 4:11.1. After officials finally convinced her to keep swimming, she touched in 4:47 – but was on pace for a 4:38 or 4:39.

Ultimately, she still shook out in the top position, which gives her a chance in Saturday’s finals at Leah Stevens’ State Record of 4:43.38 in that event.

Stevens was also the butterflier on Sacred Heart’s top-qualifying 200 medley relay, splitting 24.71 en route to a team 1:45.28. Her 4th swim came in the 400 free relay, where she split 50.23 to anchor another top-qualifying Sacred Heart relay, swimming with Tonner DeBeer, Sophia Miller, and Allison Bauer. DeBeer led off in 50.83 and as a group they swam 3:26.77.

Sacred Heart is chasing a 5th-straight Kentucky State title.

