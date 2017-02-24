Schooling Blasts 44.06 100 Fly, 3rd Fastest Swim Ever

2017 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center- University of Texas

Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending Champs: Texas (20x) (results)

Joseph Schooling followed up his 18.76 50 freestyle yesterday with another head turning swim this evening at the Big 12 Championships. This time, it was in the 100 fly, his signature event.

Swimming against four other Longhorns in the heat, Schooling was out first in 20.45, then came back in 23.61 for a 44.06 total. A year ago, that would have been the fastest swim ever in this event, but it now sits 3rd all-time.

Fastest 100 yard butterfly swims all-time:

1. Tom Shields, 43.84, USA Swimming Winter Nationals, 12/16

2. Joe Schooling, 44.01, NCAA Championships, 3/16

3. Joe Schooling, 44.06, Big 12 Conference Championships, 2/17

Tonight’s swim also broke the conference meet record time of 44.62 that Schooling set last year. While these things don’t always work this way, if Schooling is able to drop the same amount of time from Big 12s to NCAA’s this year that he did last year, we’re looking at a 43.41 next month. Schooling reportedly hasn’t backed off the weights much yet, so it seems a safe bet to assume that he easily be under 44 next month, and that Shields’ record will be in danger, if not totally surpassed.

Schooling has been demonstrating consistently great swimming in the past year. Not only did he take down the 100 and 200 fly US Open records at last year’s NCAA championships, but he also won a gold medal in the 100 fly in Rio in a legendary swim that saw him over a three-way tie for silver between Michael Phelps, Laszlo Cseh, and Chad Le Clos.