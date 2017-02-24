Drew Kibler Breaks National Public High School Record in 200 Free

2017 Indiana High School Boys’ State Championships

February 24th-25th, 2017

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Single Classification

The Carmel High School girls get most of the national attention, but it was Drew Kibler of the Carmel boys’ team who broke a National Public High School Record on Friday at the Indiana State Championship meet.

Kibler swam a 1:33.30 in prelims, which is the fastest time ever done by a public high school swimmer. The old record of 1:33.70 was set last year by Maxime Rooney of Granada High School in California.

Kibler very-nearly got the overall record, missing Grant Shoults‘ 2015 1:33.26 by .04 seconds.

Kibler’s swim also blew away the Indiana State Record of 1:37.02 that had stood for more than a decade since North Central’s Peter Jameson set it last in 2006.

Kibler started his high school career at that same North Central High School before transferring to Carmel. He was ruled ineligible last year, and so this is his first crack at the state meet representing the Greyhounds.

Later in the meet, Kibler swam a 43.25 in the 100 free to break the state record of 43.52 that stood since Olympian Blake Pieroni swam it in 2014. Jack Franzman of Zionsville also was under the old record, qualifying 2nd in 43.44.