Swift 100 Free, Lukewarm 200 Fly Prelim for Le Clos In Stellenbosch

2017 SOUTH AFRICAN GRAND PRIX #4 – STELLENBOSCH

  • Friday, February 24th – Sunday, February 26th
  • Stellenbosch University Swimming Pool, Stellenbosch
  • LCM
The 4th and final South African Grand Prix event takes place this weekend, with some of the nation’s players set-up to compete. Chad Le Clos told the press earlier this week that Stellenbosch would be his 200 butterfly check-in swim, as his 4th-place garnering performance in Rio still ‘haunts’ the 24-year-old Olympian.

To kick-off his home country competition, however, Le Clos scored the top seed in the men’s 100m freestyle, stopping the clock in 48.85. For a non-100m freestyle specialist, this event is becoming a staple in the newly-minted Cape Town native’s repertoire. His time today in Stellenbsoch ranks within the world’s top 10 in the event thus far this year.

2016-2017 LCM Men 100 FREE

DuncanGBR
SCOTT
01/29
48.75
1Shinri
SHIOURA		JPN48.7502/18
3Luca
DOTTO		ITA48.7712/16
3Katsumi
NAKAMURA		JPN48.7711/19
3Tae Hwan
PARK		KOR48.7711/17
6Hexin
YU		CHN48.8111/19
7Kyle
CHALMERS		AUS48.9101/20
8Cameron
McEVOY		AUS49.0312/10
9Alessandro
MIRESSI		ITA49.0812/16
10Mehdy
METELLA		FRA49.1202/04
View Top 26»

Le Clos’ 200m butterfly was run-of-the-mill, however, as he notched a time just under the 2-minute threshold. 1:59.57 is what Le Clos produced to take the stop seed among his countrymen, a mark well off the Masato Sakai’s and Tamas Kenderesi’s of the world. One needs a 1:56-mid just to break into the world’s top 5, so Le Clos will need to render a solid time drop tomorrow if he wants to set the stage for a possible run at the event in Budapest.

Finals begin on Saturday at 10am local. Le Clos is also set to swim the 200m freestyle and 100m butterfly events later in the meet.

