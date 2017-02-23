2017 Men’s Ivies Day 2: Harvard Remains Solidly On Top of Standings

2017 Ivy League Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships

500 Yard Freestyle

Meet Record: 4:16.13 M 2016 Chris Swanson (Pennsylvania)

Pool Record: 4:17.81 P 1980 Brian Goodell (UCLA)

Yale junior Kei Hyogo, whose lackluster prelims swim put him in lane 4 for the consolation, broke a 37-year-old pool record and destroyed his competition, winning the B final in 4:16.71. That bested the Brian Goodell mark by 1.1 seconds, and was 2.22 faster than the winning time in the A final. Hyogo lowered his own school record by 9/10

The Ivy title went to Harvard’s Brennan Novak, who edged classmate Logan Houck, 4:18.93 to 4:18.99, for the win.

200 Yard Individual Medley

Meet Record: 1:43.94 M 2013 Nejc Zupan (Dartmouth)

Pool Record: 1:45.45 P 2014 Teo D’Allesandro (Princeton)

The top three finishers all came in under the previous pool record, but Nejc Zupan’s Ivy record remains intact for another year. Penn sophomore Mark Andrew (1:44.75) edged classmate Thomas Dillinger (1:444.85) for the win; Harvard senior Jack Manchester (1:45.32) touched third.

50 Yard Freestyle

Meet Record: 18.90 M 2009 Alex Righi (Yale)

Pool Record: 19.41 P 2008 Alex Righi (Yale)

Yale junior Aaron Greenberg won the 50 free and tied the pool record with 19.41. He equaled the mark set 9 years ago by former Bulldog Alex Righi. Harvard junior Steven Tan followed in 19.77. Third place went to Columbia junior Kevin Frifeldt with 20.03, a mere .02 ahead of Brown senior Daniel Klotz. Greenberg and Cornell’s Trevor Lake were the only two who improved on their morning times in the A final.

1-Meter Diving

Meet Record: 387.05 M 2013 Michael Mosca (Harvard)

Pool Record: 405.75 P 2009 Terry Horner (Florida State)

Columbia junior Jayden Pantel repeated his Ivy title on the one-meter board with 338.35 points. Harvard junior Bobby Ross came in second with 320.00. Harvard freshman Austin Fields (298.15) performed well in finals, and just edged teammate David Pfeifer (295.20) and Brown senior Jonathan Schlafer (291.95) for third.

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

Meet Record: 1:17.35 M 2015 Princeton

Pool Record: 1:17.94 P 2014 Harvard

After Day One, when three teams (Harvard, Cornell, and Penn) beat their school records in the 200 medley relay and three (Harvard, Yale, and Penn) took down their 800 free school records, only Cornell broke a school record in the 200 free relay.

Harvard came out on top with 1:18.40, with swims from Tan (19.82), Ed Kim (19.78), Max Yakubovich (19.31), and Manchester (19.49). Cornell finished second in 1:19.09, thanks to Jack Brenneman (20.23), Luke Reisch (19.77), Lake (19.47), and Jack Mahoney (19.62).

Standings after Day Two: