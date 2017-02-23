Simone Manuel Blasts 21.2 50 Free for New Pac-12 Meet Record

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Stanford’s Simone Manuel busted out a new Meet Record on night 2 of the 2017 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. Manuel came out on top of a star-studded 50 free field, throwing down a 21.29 to keep the Cardinal winning streak alive. With that, she took 3 hundredths off her previous best 21.32 from 2015 NCAAs and clipped Farida Osman‘s former Meet Record of 21.32 from last season. She was also within 2 hundredths of Lara Jackson‘s NCAA Record of 21.27, which was set back in 2009.

Manuel now breaks her tie with Osman as the 4th fastest performer of all time in the event. Her time marked the 5th fastest performance of all time.

All-Time Top Performers: Women’s 50 Free

All-Time Top Performances: Women’s 50 Free

Cal’s Osman, the defending champion, wound up 2nd in 21.49. Her freshman teammate Abbey Weitzeil, the American Record holder, was a hundredth back to take bronze in 21.50. Weitzeil’s American Record still stands at 21.12.