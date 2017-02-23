2017 Big 12 Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2017 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center- University of Texas

Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending Champs: Texas (20x) (results)

Swimmers are gearing up for day 2 finals at the 2017 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships in Austin, Texas. Tonight’s action includes the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 200 free relay, and women’s 1-meter diving. Several swimmers will be chasing Big 12 Records tonight, including Madisyn Cox (200 IM) and Rebecca Millard (50 free) on the women’s side.

On the men’s side, Townley Haas and Clark Smith will line up for an exciting 500 free battle. Defending NCAA champ Will Licon will take on teammate John Shebat, who had a big swim this morning, in the 200 IM. Finally, the 50 free will feature a showdown between Joseph Schooling and Jack Conger. This morning, Schooling tied Ian Crocker’s Big 12 Meet Record with a personal best 19.18, while Conger was just a nail behind in 19.20.

WOMEN’S 500 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 4:36.30

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 4:47.79

Big 12 Record: Cammile Adams (2011)- 4:37.81

Conference Meet Record: Rachael Burnett (2013)- 4:38.40

Texas’ Joanna Evans smashed the Big 12 Conference and Meet Records en route to a 4:36.97 victory. freshman teammate Lauren Case clipped her best time to take silver in 4:40.09, while Quinn Carrozza completed the Longhorn podium sweep with a 4:45.97 for 3rd.

Finishing just off the podium was West Virginia’s Emma Skelley in 4:46.76. Also coming in under 4:50 were Iowa State’s Keely Soellner (4:48.09) and Texas’ Maggie D’Innocenzo (4:49.56).

MEN’S 500 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 4:13.22

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 4:24.99

Big 12 Record: Clark Smith (2015)- 4:08.82

(2015)- 4:08.82 Conference Meet Record: Michael Klueh (2008)- 4:11.11

Texas All-Americans Clark Smith and Townley Haas battled closely through the first half of the race, but Smith took off on the back half to win gold in 4:11.11. With that, he cleared the former Big 12 Meet Record of 4:11.41 done by Michael Klueh in 2008. Haas wound up 2nd in 4:12.90, while teammate Jeff Newkirk rounded out the podium in a personal best 4:15.99.

Finishing 4th was Texas’ Jonathan Roberts (4:24.41), followed by West Virginia’s Trayton Saladin (4:25.31) and Ryan Kelly (4:26.69).

WOMEN’S 200 IM

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:55.35

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 2:01.59

Big 12 Record: Madisyn Cox (2016)- 1:52.83

(2016)- 1:52.83 Conference Meet Record: Madisyn Cox (2016)- 1:54.31

MEN’S 200 IM

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:42.15

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:49.09

Big 12 Record: Will Licon (2016)- 1:40.04

(2016)- 1:40.04 Conference Meet Record: Will Licon (2015)- 1:41.67

WOMEN’S 50 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 21.80

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 22.99

Big 12 Record: Shara Stafford (2012)- 21.79

Conference Meet Record: Hee-Jin Chang (2009)- 21.87

MEN’S 50 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 19.09

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 20.19

Big 12 Record: Jimmy Feigen (2009)- 18.84

Conference Meet Record: Ian Crocker (2004)/Joseph Schooling (2017)- 19.18

WOMEN’S 1-METER DIVING

WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:28.98

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:29.75

Big 12 Record: Texas (2012)- 1:27.65

Conference Meet Record: Texas (2011)- 1:28.15

MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY