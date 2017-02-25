2017 Big 12 Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2017 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center- University of Texas

Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending Champs: Texas (20x) (results)

Championship Central

Live Results

The 2017 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships comes to a close with tonight’s finals session in Austin, Texas. Swimmers will compete in the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 1650 free, and 400 free relay. Jack Conger will headline the 200 fly, but teammate Joseph Schooling has scratched out of the event tonight. Schooling will instead be going for the Big 12 Record on the leadoff split of the 400 free relay. Distance ace Clark Smith will take on the 1650 free, while American Record holder Will Licon swims the 200 breast.

On the women’s side, Texas distance standout Joanna Evans will look for a sweep of the distance freestyles, while teammate Tasija Karosas looks for a sweep of the backstrokes.

MEN’S PLATFORM DIVING

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:51.95

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:59.19

Big 12 Conference Record: Tasija Karosas (2016)- 1:50.49

Big 12 Meet Record: Tasija Karosas (2016)- 1:51.21

MEN’S 200 BACK

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:39.87

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:46.39

Big 12 Conference Record: Aaron Piersol (2003)- 1:39.16

Big 12 Meet Record: Jack Conger (2015)- 1:39.70

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 47.69

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 49.99

Big 12 Conference Record: Trin Aljand (2008)- 47.35

Big 12 Meet Record: Julia Wilkinson (2010)- 47.74

MEN’S 100 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 42.25

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 44.49

Big 12 Conference Record: Jimmy Feigen (2009)- 41.49

Big 12 Meet Record: Brett Ringgold (2016)- 42.08

WOMEN’S 1650 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 15:53.50

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 16:30.59

Big 12 Conference Record: Maureen McLaine (2011)- 15:56.15

Big 12 Meet Record: Maureen McLaine (2012)- 16:00.70

MEN’S 1650 FREE

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 14:44.43

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 15:30.39

Big 12 Conference Record: Clark Smith (2016)- 14:31.29

(2016)- 14:31.29 Big 12 Meet Record: Clark Smith (2016)- 14:31.29

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 2:07.33

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 2:15.99

Big 12 Conference Record: Laura Sogar (2012)- 2:05.04

Big 12 Meet Record: Laura Sogar (2013)- 2:05.25

MEN’S 200 BREAST

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:52.99

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:59.79

Big 12 Conference Record: Will Licon (2016)- 1:48.12

(2016)- 1:48.12 Big 12 Meet Record: Will Licon (2016)- 1:50.47

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:54.01

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:59.59

Big 12 Conference Record: Kathleen Hersey (2009)- 1:51.18

Big 12 Meet Record: Cammile Adams (2011)- 1:53.66

MEN’S 200 FLY

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:41.86

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:47.99

Big 12 Conference Record: Joseph Schooling (2016)- 1:37.97

(2016)- 1:37.97 Big 12 Meet Record: Jack Conger (2016)- 1:40.57

WOMEN’S PLATFORM DIVING

WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY

NCAA ‘A’ cut: 3:15.78

NCAA ‘B’ cut: 3:17.11

Big 12 Conference Record: Texas (2009)- 3:11.69

Big 12 Meet Record: Texas (2009)- 3:13.62

MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY