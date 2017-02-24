2017 Big 12 Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2017 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2017 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships continue this morning in Austin, Texas. Swimmers will compete in the preliminary heats of the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. Texas’ Madisyn Cox is one of the headliners on the women’s side, as she chases the Big 12 Conference Record in the 400 IM. Teammate Joanna Evans will be seeking her 2nd victory of the meet in the 200 free.

On the men’s side Texas teammates Jack Conger and Joseph Schooling will go head-to-head in the 100 fly, while Townley Haas and Clark Smith will have another showdown in the 200 free. Big 12 Conference Record holder Will Licon and Big 12 Meet Record holder Jonathan Roberts will square off in the 400 IM.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 51.49
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 54.49
  • Big 12 Record: Triin Aljand (2008)- 51.32
  • Conference Meet Record: Lily Moldenhauer (2014)- 51.92

 

MEN’S 100 FLY

 

WOMEN’S 400 IM

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 4:05.36
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 4:19.39
  • Big 12 Record: Kathleen Hersey (2009)- 4:01.91
  • Conference Meet Record: Madisyn Cox (2016)- 4:04.67

 

MEN’S 400 IM

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 3:40.76
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 3:54.49
  • Big 12 Record: Will Licon (2015)- 3:36.37
  • Conference Meet Record: Jonathan Roberts (2016)- 3:41.54

 

WOMEN’S 200 FREE

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:43.63
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:47.99
  • Big 12 Record: Karlee Bispo (2012)- 1:42.78
  • Conference Meet Record: Karlee Bispo (2011) 1:43.43

 

MEN’S 200 FREE

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 1:32.97
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:37.99
  • Big 12 Record: Townley Haas (2016)- 1:30.46
  • Conference Meet Record: Ricky Berens (2009)- 1:32.01

 

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 59.04
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 1:02.49
  • Big 12 Record: Breeja Larson (2012)- 57.51
  • Conference Meet Record: Breeja Larson (2012)- 57.92

 

MEN’S 100 BREAST

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 51.93
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 55.39
  • Big 12 Record: Will Licon (2017)- 51.17
  • Conference Meet Record: Will Licon (2017)- 51.17

 

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 51.45
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 55.09
  • Big 12 Record: Tasija Karosas (2016)- 51.40
  • Conference Meet Record: Tasija Karosas (2016)- 51.40

 

MEN’S 100 BACK

  • NCAA ‘A’ cut: 45.37
  • NCAA ‘B’ cut: 48.49
  • Big 12 Record: Neil Walker (1997)- 44.92
  • Conference Meet Record: Andrew Marsh (2016)- 45.41

