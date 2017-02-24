Ledecky Chooses 400 IM/200 Free Double Instead of 1650 Free at Pac-12s

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

While swimming fans wondered if Stanford’s Katie Ledecky would swim the 400 IM or 200 free on day 3 of the 2017 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, Ledecky and Coach Greg Meehan had another thing in mind. Ledecky opted to swim the 400 IM and 200 free double on Friday, meaning she won’t be swimming as a scorer in her signature 1650 freestyle on Saturday.

Interestingly, Ledecky was almost certain to win the mile, while she has stiff competition in both the 400 IM and 200 free. In the 400 IM, she’ll be up against teammates Ella Eastin, the defending NCAA champ, and Allie Szekely, who blasted a 4:02 this morning. Shortly after that race, she’ll have to race teammate Simone Manuel in the 200 free.

Only the 100 fly separates the 2 events during tonight’s finals session, but Ledecky hasn’t had too much trouble throwing down multiple fast performances with a short break in the past. If you need a refresher, think back to her 1500 free final/200 free semifinal double in Kazan. We’ll have to wait and see if she has enough in the tank to chase down Manuel, though, as Manuel definitely has the speed to win this race, and was as fast as 1:41.53 this morning.