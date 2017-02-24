2017 M. Big Tens Up/Mid/Down: Michigan, Ohio State Challenge IU

2017 MEN’S B1G SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 22th to Saturday, February 25th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm
- Where: Ohio State University, Columbus, OH (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines (results)
- Live Results
- Streaming (BTN subscription required)
- Championship Central: here
- Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap
After a Thursday that included three event wins and two 1-2 finishes, the Indiana Hoosiers appeared to be in the driver’s seat at the 2017 Men’s Big Ten Championships. However, the team title race tightened up this morning, as both the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes put together great morning sessions. Both squads are projected to outscore the Hoosiers by at least 50 points tonight, with the Buckeyes in line to make up close to 100 points.
Michigan had easily the best swim outcome of the session, bolstered by their 100 fly (two up, three mid) and 400 IM (four up) performances. Ohio State was steady throughout the session before exploding in the 100 backstroke, putting four swimmers in the A-final and two in the B-final tonight. The Buckeyes also put three divers in tonight’s 3-meter A-final.
The Hoosiers did have a strong morning, as well. Unsurprisingly (given their 800 free relay performance earlier in the meet), they put four swimmers up in the 200 freestyle, and could pull off a 1-2-3 finish tonight with Blake Pieroni, Marwan El Kamash, and Mohamed Samy (though Michigan’s Felix Auboeck will certainly be in the mix). In addition, Indiana has two divers (Michael Hixon and James Conner) projected to finish in the upper half of the A-final tonight.
Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Mids refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end); and Downs refer to swimmers in the C final, who can finish no higher than 17th and no lower than 24th (again, barring a DQ on the low end)
|(Ups/Mids/Downs)
|100 fly
|400 IM
|200 free
|100 breast
|100 back
|3-meter diving
|Total
|Prelims point estimate
|Current point total
|TOTAL point estimate
|Michigan
|2/3/0
|4/0/0
|1/2/1
|2/1/1
|2/0/3
|0/1/1
|11/7/6
|416
|462
|877
|Minnesota
|1/1/1
|1/2/1
|0/1/1
|2/0/1
|0/1/1
|0/2/0
|4/7/5
|230
|262
|492
|Indiana
|1/1/2
|0/0/2
|4/1/0
|2/0/1
|1/1/1
|2/2/0
|10/5/6
|360
|562
|922
|Wisconsin
|1/1/0
|0/2/1
|2/3/2
|0/0/1
|0/0/0
|0/0/1
|3/6/5
|189
|276
|465
|Purdue
|0/0/1
|2/0/1
|0/0/1
|0/2/2
|0/2/2
|2/2/0
|4/6/7
|224
|237
|461
|Ohio State
|2/2/0
|1/1/0
|1/1/2
|1/1/0
|4/2/0
|3/1/2
|12/8/4
|447
|430
|877
|Penn State
|0/0/1
|0/0/1
|0/0/1
|1/2/1
|1/1/1
|1/0/1
|3/3/6
|150
|207
|357
|Northwestern
|0/0/1
|0/1/1
|0/0/0
|0/1/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/2
|0/2/4
|48
|160
|208
|Iowa
|1/0/2
|0/0/1
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/1/0
|0/0/1
|1/1/4
|59
|191
|250
|Michigan State
|0/0/0
|0/2/0
|0/0/0
|0/1/1
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/3/1
|49
|126
|175
3 Comments on "2017 M. Big Tens Up/Mid/Down: Michigan, Ohio State Challenge IU"
416+462=878 for Michigan 😉
There’s some decimals in the projections, so point totals are rounded.
The last day is going to be very interesting. Indiana is going to get their points in the 100 free and diving, but Michigan tends to the longer end of the spectrum in the stroke events so I’d expect their 200 back/breast/fly to score as good or better than the 100 version of those events are going to (they could have 4 guys in the A finals of the 200 back and 200 breast vs 1, maybe 2 even scoring for Indiana in those events). Not to mention the 5 they could have scoring in the mile.
Still may not be enough to catch up.