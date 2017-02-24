2017 M. Big Tens Up/Mid/Down: Michigan, Ohio State Challenge IU

2017 MEN’S B1G SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After a Thursday that included three event wins and two 1-2 finishes, the Indiana Hoosiers appeared to be in the driver’s seat at the 2017 Men’s Big Ten Championships. However, the team title race tightened up this morning, as both the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes put together great morning sessions. Both squads are projected to outscore the Hoosiers by at least 50 points tonight, with the Buckeyes in line to make up close to 100 points.

Michigan had easily the best swim outcome of the session, bolstered by their 100 fly (two up, three mid) and 400 IM (four up) performances. Ohio State was steady throughout the session before exploding in the 100 backstroke, putting four swimmers in the A-final and two in the B-final tonight. The Buckeyes also put three divers in tonight’s 3-meter A-final.

The Hoosiers did have a strong morning, as well. Unsurprisingly (given their 800 free relay performance earlier in the meet), they put four swimmers up in the 200 freestyle, and could pull off a 1-2-3 finish tonight with Blake Pieroni, Marwan El Kamash, and Mohamed Samy (though Michigan’s Felix Auboeck will certainly be in the mix). In addition, Indiana has two divers (Michael Hixon and James Conner) projected to finish in the upper half of the A-final tonight.

Note: Ups refer to swimmers in the A final, who can finish no lower than 8th barring a DQ; Mids refer to swimmers in the B final, who can finish no higher than 9th and no lower than 16th (again, barring a DQ on the low end); and Downs refer to swimmers in the C final, who can finish no higher than 17th and no lower than 24th (again, barring a DQ on the low end)