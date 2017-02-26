2017 Men’s B1G Champs: Indiana Dethrones Michigan

2017 Men’s B1G Championships

When: Wednesday, February 22th to Saturday, February 25th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm

Wednesday, February 22th to Saturday, February 25th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm Where: Ohio State University, Columbus, OH (Eastern Time Zone)

Ohio State University, Columbus, OH (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines (results)

Michigan Wolverines (results) New Champion: Indiana Hoosiers (results)

Indiana outscored both Michigan and Ohio State to capture its 25th Big Ten Championship, but it was its first conference title in more than a decade. The four-day meet saw 9 B1G conference records fall, and an exciting finish for the team title. The top three teams (Indiana, Ohio State, Michigan) finished within 122 points of one another, and Ohio State and Michigan finished in a two-way tie for the runner-up position.

Indiana’s Vini Lanza was named the Swimmer of the Championships, after finishing with four event titles and one runner-up finish. He won the 200 IM and 200 fly, and swam on the Hoosiers’ winning 200 medley and 400 medley relays. Lanza also claimed second in the 100 fly. He’s just the fifth swimmer in Indiana program history to receive the award.

The final standings, event winners, and First Team and Second Team All-Big selections are outlined below.

Final Standings:

1. Indiana 1504

T-2. Ohio State 1382

T-2. Michigan 1382

4. Minnesota 879

5. Wisconsin 763

6. Purdue 721.5

7. Penn State 554.5

8. Iowa 424

9. Northwestern 349

10. Michigan State 273

Event Winners:

200 medley relay (Indiana, 1:23.61)

800 free relay (Indiana, 6:11.98)

500 free (Felix Auboeck, Michigan, 6:10.63) (B1G meet record)

200 IM (Vini Lanza, Indiana, 1:41.59)

50 free (Paul Powers, Michigan, 18.80) (B1G record)

One-meter springboard (Michael Hixon, Indiana, 488.65) (B1G record)

400 medley relay (Indiana, 3:03.28) (B1G record)

100 fly (Matt McHugh, Ohio State, 44.91) (B1G record)

400 IM (Charles Swanson, Michigan, 3:41.13)

200 free (Blake Pieroni, Indiana, 1:32.13) (B1G Record)

100 breast (Ian Finnerty, Indiana, 51.38) (B1G Record)

100 back (Shane Ryan, Penn State, 44.65) (B1G Record)

3-meter springboard (Michael Hixon, Indiana, 520.40 (B1G meet record)

200 free relay (Ohio State, 1:16.61)

1,650 free (Felix Auboeck, Michigan, 14:29.25) (B1G meet record)

200 back (Bob Glover, Indiana, 1:41.25)

100 free (Blake Pieroni, Indiana, 41.44) (B1G record)

200 breast (Marat Amaltdinov, Purdue, 1:52.89)

200 fly (Vini Lanza, Indiana, 1:40.97)

Platform diving (Steele Johnson, Purdue, 547.80)

400 free relay (Indiana, 2:48.29) (B1G record)

First Team All-Big Ten

Marwan El Kamash, Indiana

Ian Finnerty, Indiana

Robert Glover, Indiana

Michael Hixon, Indiana

Ali Khalafalla, Indiana

Vini Lanza, Indiana

Blake Pieroni, Indiana

Mohamed Samy, Indiana

Anze Tavcar, Indiana

Felix Auboeck, Michigan

Paul Powers, Michigan

Charlie Swanson, Michigan

Mossimo Chavez, Ohio State

Josh Fleagle, Ohio State

Matt McHugh, Ohio State

Thomas Trace, Ohio State

Shane Ryan, Penn State

Marat Amaltdinov, Purdue

Steele Johnson, Purdue

Second Team All-Big Ten

Christopher Klein, Michigan

Jacob Montaque, Michigan

Tristan Sanders, Michigan

Vincent Tafuto, Michigan

Jakub Maly, Minnesota

Jordan Wilimovsky, Northwestern

Jack Barone, Ohio State

Noah Lense, Ohio State

Andrew Loy, Ohio State

Colin Zeng, Ohio State

Cannon Clifton, Wisconsin

Matthew Hutchins, Wisconsin

Brett Pinfold, Wisconsin

Ryan Stack, Wisconsin