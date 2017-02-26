Michigan Freshmen Score Over 400 Points at Men’s B1G Championships

When: Wednesday, February 22th to Saturday, February 25th

Where: Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Ohio State University, Columbus, OH Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines (results)

New Champion: Indiana Hoosiers (results)

While the Michigan men had their winning streak snapped by Indiana at the 2017 Big Ten Championships, the Wolverines’ future looks bright based on the performance of their freshman class. The 9 freshman scorers combined for 423 points, 413 of which came from the swimmers.

One of the most impressive performers was Felix Auboeck, who was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Auboeck took down Peter Vanderkaay B1g Meet Record, winning the event in 4:10.63. He then went on to win the mile in 14:29.25, making him the 10th fastest performer ever in the event and the fastest freshman ever. Auboeck also won a bronze medal in the 200 free (1:33.27).