Michigan Freshmen Score Over 400 Points at Men’s B1G Championships

2017 MEN’S B1G SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 22th to Saturday, February 25th
- Where: Ohio State University, Columbus, OH
- Defending Champion: Michigan Wolverines (results)
- New Champion: Indiana Hoosiers (results)
While the Michigan men had their winning streak snapped by Indiana at the 2017 Big Ten Championships, the Wolverines’ future looks bright based on the performance of their freshman class. The 9 freshman scorers combined for 423 points, 413 of which came from the swimmers.
One of the most impressive performers was Felix Auboeck, who was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Auboeck took down Peter Vanderkaay B1g Meet Record, winning the event in 4:10.63. He then went on to win the mile in 14:29.25, making him the 10th fastest performer ever in the event and the fastest freshman ever. Auboeck also won a bronze medal in the 200 free (1:33.27).
Also bringing home a Big Ten title in his first NCAA season was Charlie Swanson, who won the 400 IM in 3:41.13. Fellow freshman Jacob Montague was a 2-time medalist, taking silver in the 100 breast (52.08) and bronze in the 200 breast (1:53.33).
Michigan Freshman Class Scoring Breakdown:
|Swimmer
|Events
|Points Total
|Felix Auboeck
|500 FR (1st), 200 FR (3rd), 1650 FR (1st)
|91
|Jacob Montague
|200 IM (5th), 100 BR (2nd), 200 BR (3rd)
|80
|Charlie Swanson
|200 IM (10th), 400 IM (1st), 200 BR (8th)
|71
|Miles Smachlo
|200 IM (18th), 100 FL (6th), 200 FL (4th)
|57
|Tommy Cope
|200 IM (12th), 100 BR (18th), 200 BR (10th)
|39
|James Jones
|50 FR (36th), 100 FL (9th), 100 FR (10th)
|37
|Robert Zofchak
|200 IM (21st), 100 BK (19th), 200 BK (12th)
|25
|Jeremy Babinet
|200 IM (34th), 100 BR (14th), 200 BR (31st)
|13
|Jake Herremans
|1m (25th), 3m (21st), Platform (19th)
|10
Auboeck is not your typical freshman. From Austria, I believe he was born in Dec.1996 which would make him 20 yrs old.