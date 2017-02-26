8th EurocomSwim at Massy: Desplanches Doubles; Grangeon, Bonnet Win Signature Events

8th EurocomSwim National Meet at Massy (50m)

Day Three

With some of the teams flying out after prelims (notably Philippe Lucas’ crew), there were plenty of opportunities for the Parisian-area youth to step up to make podia on the final day of competition in Massy. Maëlle Lecanu of SFO Courbevoie/INSEP did just that, winning the 50 back in 30.20. Anna Topolanski of Racing Club De France came in second with 30.78, just out-touching Marie Blin of Club des Nageurs de Paris (31.18). The men’s race was much tighter; Stanislas Huille of SN Versailles/INSEP stopped the clock at 27.05, followed closely by Julien Arot of Versailles (27.35) and Lucas Lechevallier of Espadon Grand-Quevilly (27.70).

The women’s 50 free was exciting; Faustine Prouff of Mouettes de Paris eked out a win over Mathlide Descamps from Moreuil, 26.60 to 26.67. It was a best time by .08 for Descamps. The top three swimmers in the men’s contest all came in under the 24-second mark: Nazim Belkhoudja of Sartrouville got the win with 23.29, matching his seed time to the hundredth. Courbevoie’s Anthony Clark was runner-up in 23.63. Thomas Pemole of Moreuil took 3/10 off his seed time to finish third in 23.71.

Nice’s Anaïs Arlandis won the 100 fly by two body lengths, touching in 1:01.50, about half a second off her entry time. Moreuil’s Descamps earned her second silver in as many events with a 1:03.44. Third place went to Bertille Cousson of Thourotte (1:03.82). Top-seeded Jordan Coelho of Vanves, who trains in Antibes, added a title in the 100 fly to the one he’d won in the 200 fly on Saturday. Coelho went 54.15, only about a second off his seed time. Nice’s Charles Rihoux touched out Moreuil’s Pemole for second, 56.39 to 56.46. Both men dropped relative to their entry times (Rihoux -4/10, Pemole -3/10).

Lara Grangeon of CN Calédoniens, who trains in Nice, won the 400 IM easily. The French national record-holder in the event, she cruised to a 4:51.23. Her training partner Isabelle Mabboux was runner-up in 4:58.83. Morgane Bihan from Guyancourt rounded out the podium with 5:04.30, just a second off her seed time. 16-year-old Clément Henry of ES Vitry dropped just over 3 seconds to win the men’s 400 IM with 4:43.95. Nice’s Ladislas Salczer, whose backstroke leg gave him a 3-second lead over the field at the halfway mark, finished second with 4:45.83.

After her victory in the 200 breast, Morgane Blanchard was back with a win in the 100 breast, going 1:13.16. Ambre Leduc of CNO St-Germain-en-Laye finished a second later with 1:14.18. Créteil’s Anaïs Charro, who won the 50 breast, came in third with 1:15.81. Switzerland’s Jeremy Desplanches picked up his third gold medal in the 100 breast, touching in 1:02.46. Desplanches also won the 200 breast and 200 IM on Saturday. Finishing second and third were Talal M’Rabet (1:04.42) and Taki M’Rabet (1:05.31) of Tunisia, who both train at SFO Courbevoie.

Nice’s Charlotte Bonnet won her signature event, the 200 free. She was a finalist in this event, finishing 8th, in Rio. Here she won in 1:58.37, swimming in clear water from the first turn. Teammate Mabboux (2:05.12) edged Rosny’s Joana Desbordes (2:05.42) and Nice’s Arlandis (2:05.62) for second. For the second day in a row, Desplanches won back-to-back events. He went 1:52.61 to just barely beat Hadrien Salvan of Mouettes de Paris, who went 1:52.94 for second.

 

