Stanford Takes Pac-12 Lead After Diving Portion of Meet

2017 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25

Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Stanford (results)

The first week of the 2017 Pac-12 Championships last week featured record-setting women’s swimming, but also the men’s and women’s diving competitions.

The women’s team title went to Stanford, while the men’s award is yet to be determined next week. While there’s still a long way to go before a men’s winner is determined, the first points have rolled in, and so the picture is starting to take shape.

As usual, Stanford, USC, and Arizona State were strong in the men’s diving competition. The Cardinal, especially, racked up big points – with Bradley Christensen winning the 1-meter and Tarek Abdelghany won the platform. Meanwhile, USC’s Dashiell Enos and Henry Fusaro placed 1st and 2nd in the 3-meter.

In the Pac-12, while the women score to C finals, the men only score top 16 – and not all of those spots were filled by the 5 men’s teams.

Each team is allowed to have a total of 20 scorers of combined swimmers and divers, with divers counting as half of a roster spot.

Arizona was the only of the conference’s 6 teams that did not participate in diving – just one year removed from having a senior diver, Rafael Quintero, finish 2nd on both the 1-meter and platform at the NCAA Championships.