2017 U Sport Swimming Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

U SPORTS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final session of the 2017 U Sport Swimming Championships is bound to be another fast one with lots of close races for gold expected. Heading into tonight, the UBC men and women look to be on a clear path to reclaiming their team titles that they lost last year at the hands of U of T. Check out a full recap of this morning’s prelims here.

Women’s 800 Free Final (Timed Final)

Canadian Record: 8:19.99, Savannah King, 2009 Spring Nationals

U Sport Record: 8:25.68, Savannah King, 2012

Calgary’s Danica Ludlow pulled away on the second half of the race, winning gold in a time of 8:31.75. UBC’s Megan Dalke swam tough and took the silver in 8:35.77, and Laval’s Caitlin Hodge takes bronze in 8:38.18. Regina’s Alexandra King went 8:41.89 in one of the earlier heats, earning 4th place.

Men’s 50 Breast Final

Canadian Record: 26.69, Paul Kornfeld, 2009 British Gas Grand Prix

U Sport Record: 27.22, Jason Block, 2013

The men’s 50 breast saw a big surprise winner as UBC’s Warren Mayer got to the wall first from lane 1 for the win in 27.32, denying Alberta’s Nick Kostiuk the breaststroke sweep. Kostiuk was 2nd in 27.35, and Eli Wall of Toronto took 3rd in 27.69.

Women’s 50 Breast Final

Canadian Record: 29.96, Amanda Reason, 2009 Spring Nationals

U Sport Record: 30.70, Fiona Doyle, 2015

In an incredibly close race, Calgary’s Tianna Rissling out-touched Manitoba’s Kelsey Wog for gold by 0.01, 30.98 to 30.99. UBC’s Erin Stamp wasn’t far behind for bronze in 31.07.

Men’s 200 Back Final

Canadian Record: 1:52.15, Jake Tapp, 2010 SC World Championships

U Sport Record: 1:54.68, Chris Renaud, 1997

Markus Thormeyer, UBC, 1:54.48 U Sport Record Josiah Binnema, Alberta, 1:55.46 Robert Hill, Calgary, 1:55.88

UBC’s Markus Thormeyer stormed his way to gold and a new U Sport Championship Record in 1:54.48, breaking the 20-year-old mark previously held by Olympian Chris Renaud of 1:54.68 set back in 1997. Alberta’s Josiah Binnema took silver in 1:55.46, and Calgary’s Robert Hill also got under 1:56 for bronze in 1:55.88.

Women’s 200 Back Final

Canadian Record: 2:02.56, Hilary Caldwell, 2013 Eindhoven World Cup

U Sport Record: 2:06.18, Genevieve Cantin, 2014

Men’s 100 Free Final

Canadian Record: 45.56, Brent Hayden, 2009 Berlin World Cup

U Sport Record: 47.23, Colin Russell, 2009

Women’s 100 Free Final

Canadian Record: 52.01, Penny Oleksiak, 2016 SC World Championships

U Sport Record: 53.38, Sandrine Mainville, 2014

Men’s 200 IM Final

Canadian Record: 1:55.19, Brian Johns, 2009 Spring Nationals

U Sport Record: 1:55.98, Keith Beavers, 2009

Women’s 200 IM Final

Canadian Record: 2:06.97, Erica Morningstar, 2011 Berlin World Cup

U Sport Record: 2:09.12, Erica Morningstar, 2009

Men’s 1500 Free Final (Timed Final)

Canadian Record: 14:23.35, Ryan Cochrane, 2014 SC World Championships

U Sport Record: 14:52.32, Turlough O’Hare, 1992

Women’s 400 Medley Relay

Canadian Record (non-national): 4:01.58, Island Swimming, 2016 OJI

U Sport Record: 4:02.43, UBC, 2014

Men’s 400 Medley Relay