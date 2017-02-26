2017 U Sport Swimming Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

  0 James Sutherland | February 26th, 2017 | Canada, News, Previews & Recaps

U SPORTS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final session of the 2017 U Sport Swimming Championships is bound to be another fast one with lots of close races for gold expected. Heading into tonight, the UBC men and women look to be on a clear path to reclaiming their team titles that they lost last year at the hands of U of T. Check out a full recap of this morning’s prelims here.

Women’s 800 Free Final (Timed Final)

  • Canadian Record: 8:19.99, Savannah King, 2009 Spring Nationals
  • U Sport Record: 8:25.68, Savannah King, 2012
  1. Danica Ludlow, Calgary, 8:31.75
  2. Megan Dalke, UBC, 8:35.77
  3. Caitlin Hodge, Laval, 8:38.18

Calgary’s Danica Ludlow pulled away on the second half of the race, winning gold in a time of 8:31.75. UBC’s Megan Dalke swam tough and took the silver in 8:35.77, and Laval’s Caitlin Hodge takes bronze in 8:38.18. Regina’s Alexandra King went 8:41.89 in one of the earlier heats, earning 4th place.

Men’s 50 Breast Final

  • Canadian Record: 26.69, Paul Kornfeld, 2009 British Gas Grand Prix
  • U Sport Record: 27.22, Jason Block, 2013
  1. Warren Mayer, UBC, 27.32
  2. Nick Kostiuk, Alberta, 27.35
  3. Eli Wall, Toronto, 27.69

The men’s 50 breast saw a big surprise winner as UBC’s Warren Mayer got to the wall first from lane 1 for the win in 27.32, denying Alberta’s Nick Kostiuk the breaststroke sweep. Kostiuk was 2nd in 27.35, and Eli Wall of Toronto took 3rd in 27.69.

Women’s 50 Breast Final

  • Canadian Record: 29.96, Amanda Reason, 2009 Spring Nationals
  • U Sport Record: 30.70, Fiona Doyle, 2015
  1. Tianna Rissling, Calgary, 30.98
  2. Kelsey Wog, Alberta, 30.99
  3. Erin Stamp, UBC, 31.07

In an incredibly close race, Calgary’s Tianna Rissling out-touched Manitoba’s Kelsey Wog for gold by 0.01, 30.98 to 30.99. UBC’s Erin Stamp wasn’t far behind for bronze in 31.07.

Men’s 200 Back Final

  • Canadian Record: 1:52.15, Jake Tapp, 2010 SC World Championships
  • U Sport Record: 1:54.68, Chris Renaud, 1997
  1. Markus Thormeyer, UBC, 1:54.48 U Sport Record
  2. Josiah Binnema, Alberta, 1:55.46
  3. Robert Hill, Calgary, 1:55.88

UBC’s Markus Thormeyer stormed his way to gold and a new U Sport Championship Record in 1:54.48, breaking the 20-year-old mark previously held by Olympian Chris Renaud of 1:54.68 set back in 1997. Alberta’s Josiah Binnema took silver in 1:55.46, and Calgary’s Robert Hill also got under 1:56 for bronze in 1:55.88.

Women’s 200 Back Final

  • Canadian Record: 2:02.56, Hilary Caldwell, 2013 Eindhoven World Cup
  • U Sport Record: 2:06.18, Genevieve Cantin, 2014

Men’s 100 Free Final

  • Canadian Record: 45.56, Brent Hayden, 2009 Berlin World Cup
  • U Sport Record: 47.23, Colin Russell, 2009

Women’s 100 Free Final

  • Canadian Record: 52.01, Penny Oleksiak, 2016 SC World Championships
  • U Sport Record: 53.38, Sandrine Mainville, 2014

Men’s 200 IM Final

  • Canadian Record: 1:55.19, Brian Johns, 2009 Spring Nationals
  • U Sport Record: 1:55.98, Keith Beavers, 2009

Women’s 200 IM Final

  • Canadian Record: 2:06.97, Erica Morningstar, 2011 Berlin World Cup
  • U Sport Record: 2:09.12, Erica Morningstar, 2009

Men’s 1500 Free Final (Timed Final)

  • Canadian Record: 14:23.35, Ryan Cochrane, 2014 SC World Championships
  • U Sport Record: 14:52.32, Turlough O’Hare, 1992

Women’s 400 Medley Relay

  • Canadian Record (non-national): 4:01.58, Island Swimming, 2016 OJI
  • U Sport Record: 4:02.43, UBC, 2014

Men’s 400 Medley Relay

  • Canadian Record (non-national): 3:31.48, UBC Dolphins SC, 2009 Spring Nationals
  • U Sport Record: 3:33.04, UBC, 2009

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

wpDiscuz

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James is currently a university swimmer for the Laurentian Voyageurs, where he is studying economics. Along with swimming, he also loves hockey. He's in his 11th season as a competitive swimmer.

Read More »