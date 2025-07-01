Amalie Smith Drops 4:37.02 400 IM to become sixth-fastest British Swimmer of All-Time

2025 European Junior Championships
- Tuesday, July 1 – Sunday, July
- X-bionic® sphere Pool, Šamorín, Slovakia
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times – Local: Prelims – 9:30 am / Finals – 6:00 pm
- Start Times – EST: Prelims – 3:30 am / Finals – 12:00 pm
- Meet Central
- Entries (by event)
- Entries (by country)
- Live European Aquatics Results
- Livestream (Pay-To-Watch)
- Recaps:
Amalie Smith, a 15-year-old out of Great Britain blasted a time of 4:37.02 in the girl’s 400 IM at the European Junior Championships to win the gold medal and become the fastest 15-year-old 400 IMer in British history, and the sixth fastest Brit of all time.
GIRLS 400 IM – FINAL
- World Junior Record: 4:24.38 – Summer McIntosh (CAN), 2023
- European Junior Record: 4:38.53 – Alba Vazquez Ruiz (ESP), 2019
- European Record: 4:26.36 – Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2016
Championship Record: 4:39.28 – Vivien Jackl (HUN), 2024
- 2024 European Junior Champion: Viven Jackl (HUN), 4:39.28
GOLD – Amalie Smith (GBR), 4:37.02 *Championship Record
SILVER – Noelle Benkler (GER), 4:39.01
BRONZE – Vivien Jackl (HUN), 4:40.40
Smith took the gold medal by almost two seconds, pulling off a massive upset in the 400 IM over two-time defending champion Vivien Jackl of Hungary, who finished with the bronze.
Smith’s time was a personal best by more than four seconds, and it set a host of new records and vaulted her onto the all-time British rankings in the event. Starting with her own British Age Group Record for 15-year-old girls, which stood at 4:41.70 from January of this year.
She also obliterated the Championship record of 4:39.28, which Jackl set, winning her gold medal at last year’s Championships. Smith swam a very different race than Jackl’s record, starting off a second back after the butterfly, and dropping even further to four seconds back of record pace after the backstroke
Smith finished the breaststroke leg, a second-and-a-half ahead of record pace, making up more than five seconds in just one 100. Her freestyle split was also a bit faster than Jackl’s which brought her even more under that record time.
Split Comparison
|Leg
|New Record: Amalie Smith– 2025 European Junior Championships
|Old Record: Vivien Jackl– 2024 European Junior Championships
|Butterfly
|1:04.33
|1:03.50
|Backstroke
|1:12.72 (2:17.05)
|1:09.52 (2:13.02)
|Breaststroke
|1:17.09 (3:34.14)
|1:22.75 (3:35.77)
|Freestyle
|1:02.88
|1:03.52
|Final Time
|4:37.02
|4:39.28
Smith’s time also moves her way up the British leaderboard to 6th all-time in the event, less than half-a-second behind Olympian Katie Shanahan’s 4:36.67 from last year. Smith was recently 3rd at the 2025 British Championships behind Abbie Wood and Freya Colbert.
Top 6 British Women’s LCM 400 IM Performers All-Time
- Hannah Miley – 4:31.33, 2009
- Aimee Booker (nee Willmott) – 4:33.01, 2014
- Freya Colbert – 4:34.01, 2024
- Abbie Wood – 4:36.66, 2025
- Katie Shanahan – 4:36.67, 2024
- Amalie Smith – 4:37.02, 2025
Smith still has the 200 IM and 200 breaststroke events ahead of her this weekend.
Oh to be 15 and dropping 5s PBs again.
400im is going to be a brutal event over the next decade, so many crazy fast girls coming through.