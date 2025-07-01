Amalie Smith Drops 4:37.02 400 IM to become sixth-fastest British Swimmer of All-Time

2025 European Junior Championships

Amalie Smith, a 15-year-old out of Great Britain blasted a time of 4:37.02 in the girl’s 400 IM at the European Junior Championships to win the gold medal and become the fastest 15-year-old 400 IMer in British history, and the sixth fastest Brit of all time.

GIRLS 400 IM – FINAL

World Junior Record: 4:24.38 – Summer McIntosh (CAN), 2023

European Junior Record: 4:38.53 – Alba Vazquez Ruiz (ESP), 2019

European Record: 4:26.36 – Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2016

Championship Record: 4:39.28 – Vivien Jackl (HUN), 2024

2024 European Junior Champion: Viven Jackl (HUN), 4:39.28

GOLD – Amalie Smith (GBR), 4:37.02 *Championship Record

SILVER – Noelle Benkler (GER), 4:39.01

BRONZE – Vivien Jackl (HUN), 4:40.40

Smith took the gold medal by almost two seconds, pulling off a massive upset in the 400 IM over two-time defending champion Vivien Jackl of Hungary, who finished with the bronze.

Smith’s time was a personal best by more than four seconds, and it set a host of new records and vaulted her onto the all-time British rankings in the event. Starting with her own British Age Group Record for 15-year-old girls, which stood at 4:41.70 from January of this year.

She also obliterated the Championship record of 4:39.28, which Jackl set, winning her gold medal at last year’s Championships. Smith swam a very different race than Jackl’s record, starting off a second back after the butterfly, and dropping even further to four seconds back of record pace after the backstroke

Smith finished the breaststroke leg, a second-and-a-half ahead of record pace, making up more than five seconds in just one 100. Her freestyle split was also a bit faster than Jackl’s which brought her even more under that record time.

Split Comparison

Leg New Record: Amalie Smith– 2025 European Junior Championships Old Record: Vivien Jackl– 2024 European Junior Championships Butterfly 1:04.33 1:03.50 Backstroke 1:12.72 (2:17.05) 1:09.52 (2:13.02) Breaststroke 1:17.09 (3:34.14) 1:22.75 (3:35.77) Freestyle 1:02.88 1:03.52 Final Time 4:37.02 4:39.28

Smith’s time also moves her way up the British leaderboard to 6th all-time in the event, less than half-a-second behind Olympian Katie Shanahan’s 4:36.67 from last year. Smith was recently 3rd at the 2025 British Championships behind Abbie Wood and Freya Colbert.

Top 6 British Women’s LCM 400 IM Performers All-Time

Smith still has the 200 IM and 200 breaststroke events ahead of her this weekend.