2017 Big 12 Champs: Longhorns Look Locked & Loaded for NCAA’s

2017 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center- University of Texas

Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending Champs: Texas (20x) (results)

Championship Central

Live Results

The 2017 Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships is in the books, and unsurprisingly, both the Texas Longhorn men and women took home conference championships for the fifth straight year.

There was some concern earlier in the season that the two-time defending NCAA champions Texas men might be vulnerable after they lost dual meets to Indiana and NC State and a few key swimmers were out. Yet, the Longhorns’ elite core — Jack Conger, Townley Haas, Will Licon, Clark Smith, and Joseph Schooling — all appeared to be in great shape and returning NCAA points scorers, like Brett Ringgold, Jonathan Roberts, and John Shebat, all looked sharp this week as well.

Most of those men had secured NCAA cuts before this meet, so there was no reason they should be anywhere close to fully rested, and should be capable of even more improvement come NCAA’s next month.

While the ACC and Pac-12 men still have their championship meets coming up this week, as of the moment, the Longhorns have at least one man among the top 10 in Division I in every single individual event, and could conceivably put a swimmer into the A-final of all 13 individual events next month.

Whether or not that happens depends partially on how Coach Eddie Reese decides to structure his lineup. Jack Conger looks to be done with the backstrokes completely, as he doesn’t have a single 100 or 200 back time in the NCAA database this season. There is still a chance he could throw down a swim at next week’s American Short Course Championships, or he could swim all five relays, or he could try out the 50 free on day 1. Joseph Schooling also has some options after recording the 2nd-fastest 50 free time this season on Thursday. Coach Reese has some decisions to make about other swimmers, including Will Licon and John Shebat.

The Longhorn women are also looking sharp, as they have been all season. The key for Texas will be continuing their momentum into next month’s NCAA championships. Last year they had the biggest drop between projected scoring based on the psych sheet and actual score, at -63. Tasija Karosas had some health issues during the meet that cost the Longhorns a good chunk of those points, but several other swimmers were a bit off their seed times and just missed out on finals swims.

Currently Karosas, Rebecca Millard, Joanna Evans, Claire Adams, and Remedy Rule are all ranked in the top 16 nation-wide in at least one event, mostly thanks to swims from this past week. Madisyn Cox in one of the best IMers in the country; a 4:01 400 IM usually would have received much more attention — it just happened to be the same day that Katie Ledecky broke the American Record in the event.

The Longhorns have four relays ranked in the top 8 in Division I, and their fifth relay is well inside the top 16. If they can replicate those times in prelims next month and make the championship finals, they could be knocking on the door of a top five finish at NCAA’s.

Awards & Honors

Men’s Swimmer of the Meet: Will Licon, Texas

Women’s Swimmer of the Meet: Madisyn Cox, Texas

Men’s Diver of the Meet: Mark Anderson, Texas

Women’s Diver of the Meet: Meghan O’Brien, Texas

Men’s Newcomer of the Meet: Josh Artmann, Texas

Women’s Newcomer of the Meet: Lauren Case, Texas

Final Results

Men’s Scores:

University of Texas 1081 West Virginia University 870 Texas Christian University 702

Women’s Scores: