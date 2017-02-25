Conger Posts 3rd Fastest 200 Fly Ever in Big 12 Meet Record of 1:39.1

2017 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 22 – Saturday, February 25

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center- University of Texas

Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending Champs: Texas (20x) (results)

On the final night of competition at the 2017 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships, Texas’ Jack Conger defended his 200 fly title in Meet Record fashion. Conger threw down the 3rd fastest 200 fly in history, clocking in at 1:39.17 to break his own former Big 12 Meet Record of 1:40.57 from the 2016 conference meet.

Jack Conger 200 Fly Splits Comparison By 50:

Swimmer 1st 50 Split 2nd 50 Split 3rd 50 Split 4th 50 Split Final Time Jack Conger 2017 21.86 25.47 25.58 26.26 1:39.17 Jack Conger 2016 22.36 25.56 26.04 26.61 1:40.57

Conger now owns 4 of the top 10 performances in history. The only man who has ever swum faster than Conger, who holds the American Record in this event, is teammate Joseph Schooling, who holds the NCAA Record. The 2 swimmers will likely face off at next month’s NCAA Championships, as they went 1-2 in the event last season.

All Time Top Performances: Men’s 200 Fly